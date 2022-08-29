New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Jimmy Garoppolo will remain with the San Francisco 49ers this season as the two sides agreed to a one-year, restructured contract for the 2022-2023 NFL campaign.

The new contract includes a no-trade clause and a no-tag clause, which are in place to ensure Garoppolo remains with the Niners this season. ESPN reported Monday. He could leave in 2023 to explore a new opportunity.

The reported deal is loaded with incentives for Garoppolo, which could total up to $16 million. But it will be a $6.5 million base salary with a $500,000 roster bonus, bringing the total to $7 million to start the season, which is fully guaranteed. The playing time would be closer to that $16 million mark if he gets in the game.

Make no mistake: Tre Lance, taken third overall in the 2021 NFL Draft out of North Dakota State, isn’t guaranteed playing time considering Garoppolo, the second-year quarterback, is still considered the starter.

Lance was the reason behind the rumors swirling around Garoppolo all offseason and even in training camp. The New York Giants, Seattle Seahawks and more have been speculated as potential landing spots for Garoppolo, who enters his ninth season in the league.

The contract makes him the highest-paid backup quarterback in the NFL.

Garoppolo went 9-6 as a starter for the Niners last season and led them to the NFC Championship Game, where they lost to the eventual Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams.

Garoppolo threw for 3,810 yards with a 68.3 completion percentage during the regular season last year, totaling 20 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

But San Francisco didn’t see Garoppolo as their quarterback of the future, so Lance was taken third overall. The writing was always on the wall for Garoppolo, it was just a matter of time.

However, he’ll have to spend this season with the Niners, knowing he’ll be there unless he’s signed (hence the no-trade clause) and traded.

During his career, five seasons with San Francisco and three with the New England Patriots, Garoppolo had a 33-14 starting record over 47 games with 71 touchdowns and 38 interceptions.