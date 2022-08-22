New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

‘Fox Across America’ host Jimmy Failla blasted Democrats on ‘America’s Newsroom’ Monday for their “out of touch” approach to addressing climate issues. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm faced criticism for telling “Fox News Sunday” that Americans could lower their energy costs by installing solar panels at a 30% discount under the Inflation Reduction Act.

Biden mocks Energy Secretary Granholm for offering 30% tax credit on solar panels for middle-class Americans

Jimmy Falla: I just got back from the Lake of the Ozarks and apparently Jennifer Granholm There is one person who drinks more than me this week. They keep calling it the messaging problem. This is not a messaging problem. This is an intelligence problem. do the math If your friend doesn’t have a few hundred dollars to pay this heating bill, he doesn’t have thousands of dollars Fit his house for solar energy. It’s like if I come up to you and I’m like, I’m having a hard time getting a date and you’re like, dude, go out with Cindy Crawford. Yes, this is not a real solution. That’s not really an option for me, nor would I struggle with the issue. They are right there.

