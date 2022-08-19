Jimmy and Dee Haslam, Browns owners, hurt women with support from Deshaun Watson | opinion

Deshaun Watson doesn’t need a frustrated NFL owner shopping his services in the spring. He needs a man who sees the women he sexually violated as disposable, unworthy of real care and concern.

In Dee and Jimmy Haslam, he found both.

The Haslams may not have assaulted or harassed anyone, as Deshaun Watson has alleged in civil lawsuits filed by two dozen women. But the Cleveland Browns owners did women a significant disservice, whether it was by enthusiastically embracing a sexual predator — yes, I said it — or they let him on Thursday.

It wasn’t enough that the Haslams offered Watson a $230 million contract, the most guaranteed money for an NFL player. They made the deal knowing full well that Watson would be suspended without pay for at least part of this season, given his base salary this year is just $1 million, meaning his 11-game suspension will cost him less than $700,000.

The Haslams insisted Watson was remorseful, minutes after he made it clear he was anything but. When Watson said he did what he had to do, they promised he was committed to making changes so he could continue his career. They claim that even though Watson has yet to earn anything, he deserves a second chance.

Feedback:With the focus on the NFL suspension, counseling is key for Deshaun Watson

They claim their $1 million donation to fight sexual violence reflects a genuine desire to help, though the amount is too small for the philanthropic billionaire couple to pay Watson for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy.

And then Dee Haslam dropped the whole game with his characterization of the women suing Watson as sex workers.

“I think there’s a huge opportunity in this area to talk about major issues in our country, like sex trafficking, massage parlor use,” said Dee Haslam, who believes she’s highly thought-provoking and well-informed.

“So we can continue to talk about Deshan or we can talk about the major issues facing our country and make a change.”

The “main problem” with Watson has nothing to do with sex work – the rightness or wrongness of that is a debate for another day. Many of the women who sued him were licensed massage therapists, no different than trained professionals employed by the Browns. Others are still in massage therapy school or have just graduated.

But the Haslams do not see them as professional women. They don’t believe what Watson did was that bad.

“I think he identified some things he wanted to do differently,” Jimmy Haslam said. “Some positions he wished he hadn’t put himself in.”

That’s what you say when someone gets a speeding ticket or gets busted for recreational drugs. This is not what you say when nearly three dozen women file lawsuits against your franchise or his former team, alleging he sexually assaulted, harassed and/or threatened them.

The Haslams can try and spin it — and lord knows they tried — but the truth is they value Watson’s hands and feet over women’s bodies and souls. These women in particular, though the message is clear to all women:

Your pain and suffering is immeasurable. Your thoughts and opinions are irrelevant. You are insignificant.

“Today’s message to all victims is clear, if you believe a powerful man has sexually harassed you, shut up and walk away. The NFL has certainly proven its ownership and organization don’t care,” Tony Buzbee, the attorney for the women suing Watson, said in a statement.

Deshaun Watson’s accountability flip-flop underscores a serious problem QB trade time? Jimmy Garoppolo could be the perfect complement to Deshaun Watson Texas Tech ‘stirring’ after losing third female coach in less than two years That’s every NFL team’s most important quarterback question entering 2022 Deshaun Watson’s accountability flip-flop underscores a serious problemQB trade time? Jimmy Garoppolo could be the perfect complement to Deshaun WatsonTexas Tech ‘stirring’ after losing third female coach in less than two yearsThat’s every NFL team’s most important quarterback question entering 2022 Sports Newsletter: Deliver the biggest stories

The Browns will be without Watson until early December after his suspension was extended from the initial six to 11 games. If there’s any justice in the world, Cleveland will already be eliminated from playoff contention when Watson returns, and he and the Browns will be irrelevant.

Perhaps then the Haslams will realize the considerable damage they have done to how they treated women.

Follow USA TODAY sports columnist Nancy Armor on Twitter @nrramour.