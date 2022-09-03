New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Jim Wahlberg, executive director of the Mark Wahlberg Youth Foundation, argues that helping those in need is a “responsible thing to do” as his family’s foundation hosts a golf fundraiser. On “The Ingram Angle” Friday, Fox News heard more from Wahlberg about the story behind the Raymond Arroyo Foundation.

Hispanic leader celebrates America’s heroes in new book series for young readers

Jim Wahlberg: Thanks for coming out. Thank you for your willingness to participate. Raymond doesn’t golf and he still comes out and says I’ll do my Jerry Lewis thing. I will do anything to help. And that’s beautiful and I appreciate that. I love it. So the Mark Wahlberg The foundation has been in existence for just over 20 years. Our family priest came to us and I moved to a new parish and the roof was falling in. It is the core of the community. It is the only safe place for children to go in the evening. will you help me We have collected the necessary funds for that. It is a matter of responsibility. If you are a successful person, whether you are a movie star or a news anchor or a construction worker. It was always a point to let us know that my family, my mother, was always going to be there A struggling person behind us And we should do everything we can for them.

Click here to get the Fox News app

Watch the full video below: