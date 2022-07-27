New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, took aim at Democrats trying to redefine the accepted definition of “recession” under Joe Biden’s economy on Tuesday’s “Hannity.”

Jim Jordan: According to the Democrats, this is bad and all the ridiculous things happened so fast. You said it well. First, Democrats can’t define what a woman is. Now, that Can’t define what recession is. And here’s the point, Sean. If it won’t happen, why do you have to redefine it? If we really aren’t going to have a recession, why do you care to define or change Accepted definition?

Click here to get the Fox News app

…

But Americans get it. They know they have less gas in their cars, less money in their wallets, less freedom. And that’s why we’ve talked about it so often. That’s why I think they’re going to make a big change this November.

Check out the full segment below: