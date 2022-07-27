New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Exclusive: The top Republican on the House Judiciary Committee has accused FBI officials of pressuring agents to “reclassify” cases as “domestic violent extremism” to appease the Biden administration’s push to focus on the cases, according to new whistleblower revelations.

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, sent a letter Wednesday to FBI Director Chris Wray, saying “courageous whistleblowers” have come forward with information about “disturbing behavior” at the agency.

“From recent protected disclosures, we have learned that FBI officials are pressuring agents to reclassify cases as ‘domestic violent extremism,’ even though the cases do not meet the criteria for such classification,” Jordan wrote. “Given the narrative pushed by the Biden administration that domestic violent extremism is the ‘biggest threat’ facing our country, the revelation that the FBI is artificially padding domestic terrorism data is scandalous.”

During congressional hearings last year, Wray testified that investigations into domestic violence terrorism had increased “significantly” and that the FBI had “doubled the amount of domestic terrorism investigations,” Jordan noted.

The Biden administration last year unveiled a national strategy to combat domestic terrorism , Officials told Fox News it was designed to cut across the political spectrum, but warned that white supremacy and “militia violent extremists” currently pose “the most persistent and deadly threats.”

In a speech after the announcement, Attorney General Merrick Garland called for a “whole of society approach” to fighting domestic terrorism, while also explaining that the number of open terrorism investigations has “increased significantly.”

“In the FBI’s view, the top domestic violence terrorist threat comes from racially or ethnically motivated violent extremists, particularly those who advocate white supremacy,” Garland said at the time.

Jordan said the administration’s narrative was “misleading” because of new whistleblower accounts.

“We’ve had allegations that FBI agents inflated the number of DVE cases to satisfy their superiors. For example, a whistleblower was encouraged and incentivized to reclassify DVE cases because agents didn’t find enough DVE cases. There was minimal, circumstantial evidence to support the reclassification,” Jordan noted.

“Another whistleblower—who led at least one high-level domestic terrorism investigation—claimed that a Field Office Counterterrorism Assistant Special Agent in Charge and the director of the FBI’s Counterterrorism Division pressured agents to move cases into the DVE category to undermine self-designed performance. According to the whistleblowers, the awards and The FBI uses these metrics to award promotions. Each whistleblower calls it a ‘pressured’ environment at the FBI,” Wray wrote in the letter.

Accusations that the FBI is “padding” its domestic violent extremism data “cheap” the facts, the congressman said.

He said it also highlights concerns about the politicization of the FBI and accounts of the agency purging conservative employees.

“The FBI appears to be more focused on classifying investigations to suit an awakened left-wing agenda,” Jordan concluded.

The Republican lawmaker is demanding documents related to investigations classified as domestic violent extremism, including communications between the FBI, the Department of Justice and the White House on the matter.

The FBI confirmed receipt of the letter to Fox News Digital but would not comment further.