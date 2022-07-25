New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, told “The Faulkner Focus” on Monday that the Jan. 6 commitTTargeting Justice Clarence Thomas during hearings is part of efforts to “intimidate” the Supreme Court. Jordan responded to the Wall Street Journal op-ed Arguing that issuing a subpoena to wife Ginny Thomas “is an attempt to damage the court and will not help the committee’s cause.”

JIM JORDAN: This is another part of their attempt to intimidate the United States Supreme Court. It started with Schumer on the courthouse steps a few years ago Gorsuch and Kavanaugh And leaving the whirlwind. Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler introduced legislation to add four associate justices to the United States Supreme Court to fill out the court. And then he heard Justice Thomas.

Now he is after his wife. This continued even though Justice Barrett’s children’s school and the place they attend church were put online, not protecting the justices’ families. And during that time, while Nancy Pelosi waited for that law to pass Passed unanimously in the Senate, we had the attempted assassination of Justice Kavanaugh. So this is part of a concerted effort by the left to intimidate the court. I think the country understands what it’s for and what it’s not, even though the left is pushing it.

