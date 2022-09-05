New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

With the College Football Playoff expanding to 12 teams, Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh is ready for changes.

As long as there is a cut in the money the players earn.

“I believe the players should get a share of the revenue from the huge TV deals that are worked out,” Harbaugh said Monday, via the Associated Press.

The NCAA implemented a policy in July 2021 that allowed incoming and current student-athletes opportunities to monetize their name, image and likeness. These NIL contracts have been common ever since, allowing players to profit while playing a college sport.

This will be a lucrative business no matter who the TV partner is for these new playoff games, with 12 in total in the championship bracket. Up to $2 billion could be earned in media rights to major college conferences.

Currently, ESPN owns the rights to the College Football Playoff, but the deal expires in 2025. The new playoff format, approved Friday, will be implemented before the start of the 2026 season. If that happens, the Conferences could earn $450 million over the final two years of the deal.

CFP Executive Director Bill Hancock said ESPN would get the first bid if a new playoff format were added for the 2024 and 2025 seasons. However, the new format following those seasons will be up for grabs from any network.

In this new format, the playoffs will feature six conference winners and six “at-large” teams ranked by selection committees. The first round of games consists of the rest of the pack, while the top four teams get a bye into the second round. Those games are played on the home team’s campus.

A 12-team bracket was originally proposed for 2021, but was rejected in February. The College Football Playoff replaced the Bowl Championship Series in 2014 and has been a four-team bracket since its inception.

“The four-team format has been very popular and a big success,” the four-person working group said in a statement last year. “But it is important that we consider the possibility of more teams and more student-athletes participating in the playoffs. After reviewing several options, we believe this proposal is the best option to increase participation, enhance the regular season and increase national enthusiasm for college football.”

The CFP management committee is scheduled to meet in Dallas on Thursday to discuss the dates of these additional playoff games as well as host sites, TV windows and more. The committee includes the conference commissioners and Notre Dame athletic director Jack Swarbrick.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.