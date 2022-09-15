New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh had to deal Questions surround the quarterback situation All summer in Ann Arbor and two games into the 2022 college football season.

Harbaugh did himself no favors, starting both redshirt junior Cade McNamara and sophomore JJ McCarthy in Michigan’s first two games before deciding on the permanent starter.

McNamara, the quarterback who led the way Michigan to Big Ten title And beat Ohio State for the first time since 2001, coming off a decent Week 1 start against Colorado State. He completed nine of 18 passes for 147 yards and a touchdown in the 51-7 victory.

But McCarthy shone the brightest, Receiving the start of week 2 Against Hawaii and taking the starting job with a “near flawless performance.”

McCarthy was 11-for-12 for 229 yards and three touchdowns in the first half before sitting the rest of the game.

In his postgame press conference, Harbaugh compared the quarterback battle at Michigan to the one he oversaw in the NFL. Head coach of the San Francisco 49ers In 2012

“It’s very similar to Alex and Colin, very similar to that [Kaepernick], because they’re both playing great at one point in the season,” Harbaugh said. “Alex Smith, he’s playing great ball. He had led us to the NFC Championship the year before, and then Colin got his start on Monday night against Chicago. And he lit it.

“So, yeah, it’s not about someone losing (the job). I think we got two good quarterbacks, two starting quarterbacks, two championship quarterbacks. A lot like Colin’s Monday night game against the Bears. Love what JJ can do.”

In 2012, Kaepernick replaced an injured Smith in San Francisco’s Week 10 game and never looked back. Kaepernick led the 49ers to a Super Bowl appearance against the Baltimore Ravens. Harbaugh’s move comes a year after Smith led the 49ers to a 13-3 record and the NFC West division title. Smith was traded to the Kansas City Chiefs after the season.

McCarthy will now get a chance to lead the No. 4 Wolverines as Michigan prepares for UConn in Week 4 before opening the Big Ten schedule.

