Jill Scott was a machine on the field and a crazy comedian off it.

Jill Scott retired from football at the age of 35 after an illustrious career that ended with her being part of the England squad that won Euro 2022. I had the honor to play with her many times for the national team of our country, as well as for Aston. The villa is last season and I can tell you that it is truly one of a kind.

You can’t play 161 times for your country unless you’re a special player, so let’s start with Jill on the field. The main thing that made her so good was her drive – she had the qualities of a traditional box-to-box midfielder. She covered the distance and could do it almost without sweating, and you would think: “What is wrong with this girl? When you run into her, you just say, “Could you just stand there for a bit, because I don’t have the legs for that.”

Her reading of the game was also excellent, especially in terms of attack and especially in those early years when she had the license to go ahead. She was the player we relied on to make those third player runs and create those overloads and problems for the opponents.

She was also an aerial threat and was such a smart player. She continued to develop at Manchester City, including her ability to penetrate between the lines, find forward passes, and put her team in an advantageous position in attack.

She loved the pass drill. In fact, she was obsessed with them. She probably has about a thousand cataloged in her head. After training, she was always ready to stay for 15-20 minutes with the younger players, and even the older players said: “What pass are you doing today? I want to join.”

Jill was the type of player who tested me and others because she was determined to get better. From time to time we both played in the same position in midfield, but she always did more to get the advantage and that is why she has such a long career.

The England team ahead of the Euro 2009 final with Jill Scott second from left in the top row and Anita Asante first from left in the bottom row. England lost to Germany 6-2. Photograph: Bob Strong/Reuters

Out of the field? Well, that’s a completely different matter. She was so focused on the field, but off the field she could drive me crazy – in a good way. With national teams, this is often quite regulated: there is where to come on time, you need to have a uniform, and so on. But I guarantee that by the end of the trip, Jill won’t even know where three-quarters of her stuff is. They were scattered around the bedrooms of several teammates and she went around asking if anyone had seen her phone or socks or anything.

And last year she got an electric car. The problem was that she was probably one of the most spontaneous people on the planet and didn’t know how to plan. But with an electric car, you need to be prepared and know where to charge it if you’re going to get where you need to go. Let’s say this didn’t happen to Jill all the time. She forgot where she needed to be the next day, suddenly said, “Oh, I need to charge the car,” and disappeared for two or three hours.

Most importantly, though, she has an incredible personality. Everyone who comes into contact with her is likely to leave with a smile and cheeks aching from laughter.

She is such a down to earth, humble, honest person. And she really likes to take care of others and make them happy. She always lifted her spirits. It could have been a really important tournament or camp, but she had that quality to bring such positive energy. For us, she was a comedian, a bit of a joker, in a good way. She didn’t mind being front and center and being silly off the pitch.

She had the social and emotional intelligence to understand people, how to interact with all of us, and she had a unique way of bringing everyone together. She could get along with anyone on the team, regardless of age, background or the clubs we played for. She was the bridge, if you will, the glue that held the group together. She is a very, very thoughtful person.

Jill Scott with the Euro 2022 trophy alongside Beth Meade (left) and Lauren Hemp. Photograph: Tom Jenkins/The Guardian

Something else? She loves to make up rhymes. She’s a bit of a rhyme master – that’s her version of poetry, often associated with football. She did a lot of that at Villa. She came and said: “Guys, guys, listen.” Were they good? To be fair, she might have something in there. She speaks well, knows how to make everyone laugh and is very creative.

But what stood out was her dancing. We named her Crouchy after Peter Crouch and she did this robot dance and some other moves that I don’t even know how to describe! She always managed to bring us to hysterics.

It’s hard to put into words, but being around her, you knew she was a good person. Some people have the power of attraction. People want to be near her, communicate with her.

I am sure that she will be involved in coaching due to her vast knowledge and inner desire to help young players. She’s had it throughout her career and I don’t see it stopping.