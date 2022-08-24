Jill Scott, the Anfield curse lifted and other tales from the distant past

GREAT SCOTT

Jill Scott, who played for England long before it was fashionable, and before it was fashionable for the mainstream media to force her sport on male fans too stupid to realize they didn’t have to watch it. retiring from the sport with the release of an emotional message that would bring tears to the glass eye.

AT a long and often funny goodbyeMcKem, 35, reflected on the days she grew up kicking balls with local Wearside boys and wearing menswear at her first senior club Sunderland. She recalled the pre-match and post-match interviews she took with herself as she subsequently squandered her university loan on thousands of gallons of gasoline that would fuel her endless cross-country walks in her battered car to and from her next prom concert. with Everton. She then moved to the Manchester City first team where, to her surprise, she didn’t have to wash her own kit.

A stellar career in the English women’s game culminated with a Euro win, the night she came off the bench to play in front of 87,000 people, played blindfold, was caught by BBC cameras playing and playing against an opponent. received the arms of Prince William and a medal around her neck. “I have gold medal,” she wrote. “I can’t stop looking at this, three weeks later. It’s so hard. It’s so real. I keep dropping it and I have to ask myself: was I really there? Did it really happen? Did I really swear live on TV? Did I really hug Prince William?” Yes Jill. Yes you did. And then you did a real interview with a trophy in Trafalgar Square.

Apparently, having retired from football for a relatively quiet life, serving a double fat-free, decaffeinated (medium foam) latte sprinkled with subtle cinnamon at Boxx2Boxx, a Manchester coffee shop she co-owns with her partner, one suspects football hasn’t been seen yet. the last of this particular barista, whether she is in a coaching, media or administrative role. A woman with her years of experience has a lot to offer the game, as does her fellow goal-scoring lioness Ellen White, who also announced her retirement, but not at a time that was entirely appropriate for this particular A-5 term, and would be a huge loss. for Sarina. Pride Wigman.

“It’s hard to put into words the impact they’ve had,” Wigman said as she announced her first line-up since the Euros, which featured Lauren James without a hat. “I only worked with them for a year and I’m a little disappointed that I can’t work with them longer, but I fully understand and respect their decision. We are all so proud of them and we are all so grateful for what they have brought to the game.”

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“I was asked to play in a corporate match at Anfield. I peed in a bottle, poured it all over the posts and the crossbar at both ends and saved the penalty. Then Liverpool went on an unbeaten streak at Anfield and won the Premier League!” – Bruce Grobbelar tells FourFourTwo real the reason Liverpool lifted the title curse back in 2019-20.

FIVE LETTERS

“Among all the protests from the Manchester United fans was brilliant example of scoose wit from Liverpool fans who didn’t seem to get the attention they deserved. In case you missed it.” — Nigel Sanders

“In the last minutes of Accrington against Luton in the third round of the FA Cup in January 2017, such a fog descended (see Home fans on the other side of the field a minute ago waiting for a red card from Luton. The game came to an end: players appeared from the fog and again disappeared into it. Could they just not bother to quit the game and start over? Of course, it would be nice if we didn’t lose, “- Neil Rose.

The magic of the FA Cup. Photograph: Neil Rose

“I would like to add Bolton’s goalless draw against Blackye Rovers in January 2006 to the list of matches that should have been postponed. The weather was fine for a January in East Lancashire, but the game was just awful.” – Simon Riley

“I remember driving to Maidstone United to watch Charlton lose a cup match on a rain-soaked pitch in 1979. The game was notable in that Mike Flanagan and Derek Hales were sent off for fighting each other. Least of all remember that Charlton were awarded a penalty, and captain Keith “Creamy Bun” Peacock decided to take it in the fall of his playing career. His effort swept for several yards and stopped in the dirt in front of the goalkeeper. Also, I lost my motorcycle keys.” — Tony Lerle-Fry

NEWS, BITS AND BEANS

Chelsea goalkeeper Ann-Catherine Berger is ready to take some time off the pitch after confirming a recurrence of thyroid cancer. “As an athlete, you have to fight every day to be the best, and I will continue to do so,” Berger said.

Ebony Salmon and Lauren James made England’s first-team squad after their Euro 2022 triumph, midfielder Jordan Nobbs also returned and Sarina Wigman offered Steph Houghton the hope of a recall.

The Football League condemned Crowley fans for their intrusion on the pitch following their shocking League Cup victory over Fulham. “There can be no justification for entering the field without authority,” the EFL said in a statement.

Down with such things! Photograph: Stephen Paston/PA.

Elsewhere in the Fizzy Cup, Everton narrowly escaped a miss against the Cod Army at Fleetwood, while debutant Daniel Iversen’s heroism helped Leicester pass at Stockport in the shoot-out.

Newcastle are poised to break their transfer record by spending £59m on Real Sociedad star Swedish striker Alexander Isak.

Callum Hudson-Odoi will attempt to loan Sancho to Bayer Leverkusen and his move to the German club is nearing completion. In the meantime, Chelsea had a third bid for Wesley Fofan that could be worth around £70m, but Leicester turned it down.

Howard Webb will soon be spending Monday mornings shaking his head at the monitor after he has been named PGMOL’s new chief refereeing officer. The former official will take up his new role after the end of the current MLS season.

DO YOU WANT MORE?

‘Whenever we played Leeds Met we couldn’t take the ball away from them – even then you could see Graham’s personality,’ Forest Green Rovers manager Ian Burchnall on meeting Brighton’s Graham Potter when both were coaches at their respective Leeds universities. The two friends meet again at the Rumbelow Cup tonight.

Jill Scott created an atmosphere in which she was first of all a friend, and only then a football player. Probably the third entertainer. Anita Asante has more.

