New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

First Lady Dr. Jill Biden’s press secretary will leave the White House in the coming days.

Michael LaRosa has served as Dr. Biden’s press secretary since President Biden launched his 2020 campaign. News of LaRosa’s departure was first reported by CNN.

“For nearly three years, from the campaign to the White House, Michael provided my team with an encyclopedic knowledge of politics and the media as my spokesperson and advisor,” Dr. Biden said in a statement to CNN.

“In a small team, loyalty and friendship last a lifetime – we will miss Michael. However, we are excited to start a new chapter in his career,” the statement continued.

Jill Biden criticized for worrying about Joe’s tenure; The left has been forced to ‘suspend their stupidity’

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

Karine Jean-Pierre: 10 things to know about the new White House press secretary

LaRosa’s departure comes as Biden’s own press secretary, Karin Jean-Pierre, faces increased scrutiny from the press. Jean-Pierre took over from former White House press secretary Jen Psaki in May.

Since then, many reporters covering the White House have grumbled about Jean-Pierre’s performance, particularly because she often does not answer questions.

Click to get The Fox News app

A late June report from Politico noted that some of her answers “shocked reporters” and “even surprised some White House colleagues.”