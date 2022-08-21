type here...
Politics Jill Biden will travel to Delaware after testing negative...
Politics

Jill Biden will travel to Delaware after testing negative for Covid-19

By printveela editor

-

1
0
- Advertisment -


Rehoboth Beach, Del. (AP) – First Lady Jill Biden The Covid-19 test was negative and departs from South CarolinaShe has been single since vacationing with President Joe Biden and rejoined him at their Delaware beach home, her office said Sunday.

The White House announced on Tuesday that the 71-year-old first lady, who like her husband was vaccinated and boosted twice with the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine, has tested positive for the coronavirus. She had first symptoms on Monday.

The 79-year-old president has recovered from a rebound case Virus on August 7.

Jill Biden was prescribed the antiviral drug paxlovid And was isolated at a Kiawah Island vacation home for five days before receiving negative results from two consecutive COVID-19 tests, spokeswoman Elizabeth Alexander said. Jill Biden plans to travel to Delaware later Sunday.

Previous articleHow to end the war on drugs in a country synonymous with drugs

Latest news

Politicsprintveela editor - 0

Jill Biden will travel to Delaware after testing negative for Covid-19

Rehoboth Beach, Del. (AP) - First Lady Jill Biden The Covid-19 test was negative and departs from...
Read more
US NEWSprintveela editor - 0

How to end the war on drugs in a country synonymous with drugs

Bogota, Colombia (CNN)It's home to notorious drug trafficker Pablo Escobar and home to the legendary Santa Marta Gold...
Read more
US NEWSprintveela editor - 0

‘Armed and dangerous’ Washington man wanted in ‘horrific’ double murder of couple at their home: reps

off Video Fox News Flash Top Headlines for...
Read more
Politicsprintveela editor - 0

First lady Jill Biden tested negative for Covid-19 and flew to Delaware

closer Video Fox News Flash Top Headlines on...
Read more
- Advertisement -
CANADAprintveela editor - 0

This National Historic Site is a bit of a mystery, but that could change soon.

Marilyn Lebrun looks down on the Glengarry Cairn National Historic Site from the shoreline of the St. Lawrence...
Read more
US NEWSprintveela editor - 0

After ‘long shot’ attempt to find missing ring, woman overwhelmed by ‘kindness of stranger’

off Video Fox News Flash Top Headlines for...
Read more

Must read

Politicsprintveela editor - 0

Jill Biden will travel to Delaware after testing negative for Covid-19

Rehoboth Beach, Del. (AP) - First Lady...
Read more
US NEWSprintveela editor - 0

How to end the war on drugs in a country synonymous with drugs

Bogota, Colombia (CNN)It's home to notorious drug trafficker...
Read more
- Advertisement -

You might also likeRELATED
Recommended to you

Editor Picks

Must Read

Hot Topics

About Us

Printveela news is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the entertainment industry.

Contact us: contact@printveela.com

Follow Us

© Copyright - Printveela News