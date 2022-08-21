Jill Biden will travel to Delaware after testing negative for Covid-19

Rehoboth Beach, Del. (AP) – First Lady Jill Biden The Covid-19 test was negative and departs from South Carolina She has been single since vacationing with President Joe Biden and rejoined him at their Delaware beach home, her office said Sunday.

The White House announced on Tuesday that the 71-year-old first lady, who like her husband was vaccinated and boosted twice with the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine, has tested positive for the coronavirus. She had first symptoms on Monday.

The 79-year-old president has recovered from a rebound case Virus on August 7.

Jill Biden was prescribed the antiviral drug paxlovid And was isolated at a Kiawah Island vacation home for five days before receiving negative results from two consecutive COVID-19 tests, spokeswoman Elizabeth Alexander said. Jill Biden plans to travel to Delaware later Sunday.