Jill Biden tests positive for COVID-19

By Nicholas Kam/AFP Getty Images

First Lady Jill Biden, 71, has tested positive for Covid-19 and is experiencing mild symptoms, according to a statement from her spokeswoman Elizabeth Alexander.

“During her routine testing cadence after testing negative for Covid-19 on Monday, the first lady developed cold-like symptoms late in the evening. She again tested negative in the rapid antigen test, but positive in the PCR test,” the statement said.

The first lady, who is double-vaccinated and boosted twice, is prescribed a course of paxlovide. According to CDC guidance, Biden will stay at a private residence on Kiva Island in South Carolina and stay away from others for at least five days.

The statement said she plans to return home after receiving two consecutive negative Covid tests.

The White House said President Biden, who is on vacation with his wife and family, is considered a close contact and will wear a mask while at home for the next 10 days.

Biden, who tested positive for Covid in late July and experienced a rebound case, has tested negative for Covid on an antigen test.

Biden is scheduled to return to Washington on Tuesday afternoon to sign the Inflation Relief Act, the Democrats’ sweeping spending bill that aims to combat climate change while reducing the deficit and drug costs. It passed without any Republican support.