type here...
Politics Jill Biden tests positive for Covid-19, with 'mild' symptoms
Politics

Jill Biden tests positive for Covid-19, with ‘mild’ symptoms

By printveela editor

-

6
0
- Advertisment -


KIAWA ISLAND, S.C. (AP) — First lady Jill Biden has tested positive for COVID-19 and is experiencing “mild symptoms,” the White House announced Tuesday. President Joe Biden continues to test negative after recently recovering from the virus But as a precaution wear a mask indoors for 10 days.

The Bidens have been vacationing in South Carolina since Aug. 10, and the 71-year-old first lady began experiencing symptoms on Monday. Jill Biden, like her husband, has been inoculated twice and boosted twice with the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine. She was prescribed the antiviral drug paxlovid and is alone in a vacation home for at least five days.

“Close contacts of the first lady have been informed,” her communications director, Elizabeth Alexander, said in a statement, “that she is currently at a private residence in South Carolina and will return home after receiving two consecutive negative COVID tests.”

Advertisement

The White House said Tuesday morning that the president tested negative for the virus, but will remain indoors for 10 days wearing a mask. He plans to return to Washington on Tuesday to sign Democrats’ landmark climate change and health care bills. afternoon, before heading to his home in Wilmington, Delaware.

Joe Biden

  • Companies facing 1st tax on stock buybacks in Biden bill

  • Biden will sign massive climate and health care legislation

  • The Dems’ bill expands the IRS free-file system one step closer

  • Defense Secretary Austin tested positive for second time

    • He recovered from a rebound case of the virus on August 7.

    “Consistent with CDC guidance, he will wear a mask for 10 days when indoors and around others because of his close contact with the first lady,” the White House said. It said it would increase the president’s level of testing and report those results.

    Previous articlePower struggle in Iraq escalates as protesters blockade parliament
    Next articleFernando Tatis Sr. Blasts MLB, Says Son’s Drug Suspension ‘Disastrous for Baseball’

    Latest news

    TOP STORIESprintveela editor - 0

    Crimea plays a crucial role in Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

    Kyiv, Ukraine — The Crimean peninsula dangles like a diamond from Ukraine's southern coastline, blessed with a temperate...
    Read more
    Politicsprintveela editor - 0

    Mar-a-Lago raid: Trump’s vacation plans nearly foiled after FBI seizes his passports

    closer Video Fox News Flashes Top Headlines on August 16 ...
    Read more
    Entertainmentprintveela editor - 0

    Rebecca Gayheart shares family vacation photo with ex-husband Eric Dane on Instagram

    closer Video outrage over HBO's candid teen show; Raymond Arroyo...
    Read more
    Sportsprintveela editor - 0

    Tiger Woods to meet PGA Tour players amid LIV Golf expansion: Report

    closer Video Here are the top headlines...
    Read more
    - Advertisement -
    Lifestyleprintveela editor - 0

    2023 Chevrolet Silverado ZR2 Bison Extreme Off-Road Pickup Ready to Roll

    closer Video Test Drive: 2022 Chevrolet Silverado The 2022 Chevrolet Silverado features...
    Read more
    Healthprintveela editor - 0

    Bill Gates and South Korean President discuss expanding global health partnership

    closer Video Fox News Flashes Top Headlines on August 16 ...
    Read more

    Must read

    - Advertisement -

    You might also likeRELATED
    Recommended to you

    Editor Picks

    Must Read

    Hot Topics

    About Us

    Printveela news is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the entertainment industry.

    Contact us: contact@printveela.com

    Follow Us

    © Copyright - Printveela News