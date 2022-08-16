Jill Biden tests positive for Covid-19, with ‘mild’ symptoms

KIAWA ISLAND, S.C. (AP) — First lady Jill Biden has tested positive for COVID-19 and is experiencing “mild symptoms,” the White House announced Tuesday. President Joe Biden continues to test negative after recently recovering from the virus But as a precaution wear a mask indoors for 10 days.

The Bidens have been vacationing in South Carolina since Aug. 10, and the 71-year-old first lady began experiencing symptoms on Monday. Jill Biden, like her husband, has been inoculated twice and boosted twice with the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine. She was prescribed the antiviral drug paxlovid and is alone in a vacation home for at least five days.

“Close contacts of the first lady have been informed,” her communications director, Elizabeth Alexander, said in a statement, “that she is currently at a private residence in South Carolina and will return home after receiving two consecutive negative COVID tests.”

The White House said Tuesday morning that the president tested negative for the virus, but will remain indoors for 10 days wearing a mask. He plans to return to Washington on Tuesday to sign Democrats’ landmark climate change and health care bills. afternoon, before heading to his home in Wilmington, Delaware.

He recovered from a rebound case of the virus on August 7.

“Consistent with CDC guidance, he will wear a mask for 10 days when indoors and around others because of his close contact with the first lady,” the White House said. It said it would increase the president’s level of testing and report those results.