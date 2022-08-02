type here...
Politics Jill Biden on Teaching as First Lady: 'Knowing I...
Politics

Jill Biden on Teaching as First Lady: ‘Knowing I Can Do Both’

By printveela editor

-

6
0
- Advertisment -


WASHINGTON (AP) — Jill Biden She said she had no doubts she could teach as first lady and overcame doubts she could handle two jobs by instructing her staff to “figure it out.”

in a New interview in the September issue of Real Simple MagazineThe first lady explains how she uses Post-it notes to manage her large family and offers marriage advice to newlyweds hoping to celebrate 45 years of marriage, as she and President Joe Biden did on June 17.

Biden is the first first lady to continue her career outside the White House.

“I think people are a little skeptical. It’s the first time I’ve tried it so can I really do it?” she said. “But I knew I wanted to teach.”

She told her staff, “This is what I want to do. We have to figure it out.’

Biden continues to teach English and writing at Northern Virginia Community College, where she taught during the eight years her husband was vice president. Even her staff doubted that she could teach and serve as the second woman, but she managed.

Advertisement

“Then I saw that it worked, and now I knew we could figure out how to do it,” she said.

Biden doesn’t like to use “juggling” or “balancing” to describe how he handles his responsibilities.

Joe Biden

  • The Kremlin says nuclear arms control talks are based on US goodwill

  • Al-Qaeda chief’s ‘model of life’ sees key to his demise

  • Biden: Killing al-Qaeda leader long-sought ‘justice’

  • Explainer: How Vets’ Health Care Fought in Congress

    • “You can’t do anything inconsistent,” she said. “You have to have a purpose when you’re doing it and it has to be organized. That’s the key to it.”

    To that end, she relies on Post-it notes to organize her family gatherings and save herself from explaining things over and over again. She tapes instructions like “Fill glasses with ice” or “Light candles” to her kitchen cabinets so that family visitors immediately know how to help.

    “Everything is set up so when someone comes in, they do what they want to do,” she said.

    The first lady also uses post-it notes to communicate with the president.

    “If I wanted to give Joe a message, I’d put a message on his mirror,” she said. “It’s a good ‘I miss you’ or ‘I hope you get whatever you’re doing.’

    She said it took a lot of work for her and the president to come to terms with their 45-year marriage. Both were married in the past.

    Joe Biden, 79, lost his first wife and infant daughter Just before Christmas 1972, the car she was driving collided with a truck in Delaware. His two younger sons were seriously injured. 71-year-old Jill Biden is divorced from her first husband.

    “You have to work in any relationship, but especially in a marriage. It’s not always 50/50,” she said. “Sometimes you depend on him, sometimes he depends on you. Sometimes he is very busy and I have to take a lot of them, or vice versa.

    “The goal is that we’re not in the same place at the same time, so we can rely on each other when we need it,” she added.

    Previous articleBLM activist Sean King used donor cash to buy $40k dog: report
    Next articleMLB Trade Deadline 2022: Latest Rumors, Live Updates on Deals; Will Juan Soto be traded?

    Latest news

    Politicsprintveela editor - 0

    The US has killed Ayman al-Zawahiri, the top leader of al-Qaeda and mastermind of 9/11.

    Read more
    CANADAprintveela editor - 0

    Canadian footballer Alphonso Davis will donate proceeds from the World Cup to charity.

    “Canada welcomed me and my family and gave us the opportunity to live better,” said Alphonso Davis, who...
    Read more
    US NEWSprintveela editor - 0

    NYC McDonald’s employee shot in neck, woman, child over food order: Police

    off Video Fox News Flash Top Headlines for August 2 Here are...
    Read more
    Politicsprintveela editor - 0

    Pompeo to headline fundraiser in early-voting South Carolina

    close Video Fox News Flash top headlines for August 2 Fox News...
    Read more
    - Advertisement -

    Must read

    - Advertisement -

    You might also likeRELATED
    Recommended to you

    Editor Picks

    Must Read

    Hot Topics

    About Us

    Printveela news is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the entertainment industry.

    Contact us: contact@printveela.com

    Follow Us

    © Copyright - Printveela News