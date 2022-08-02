Jill Biden on Teaching as First Lady: ‘Knowing I Can Do Both’

WASHINGTON (AP) — Jill Biden She said she had no doubts she could teach as first lady and overcame doubts she could handle two jobs by instructing her staff to “figure it out.”

in a New interview in the September issue of Real Simple Magazine The first lady explains how she uses Post-it notes to manage her large family and offers marriage advice to newlyweds hoping to celebrate 45 years of marriage, as she and President Joe Biden did on June 17.

Biden is the first first lady to continue her career outside the White House .

“I think people are a little skeptical. It’s the first time I’ve tried it so can I really do it?” she said. “But I knew I wanted to teach.”

She told her staff, “This is what I want to do. We have to figure it out.’

Biden continues to teach English and writing at Northern Virginia Community College, where she taught during the eight years her husband was vice president. Even her staff doubted that she could teach and serve as the second woman, but she managed.

“Then I saw that it worked, and now I knew we could figure out how to do it,” she said.

Biden doesn’t like to use “juggling” or “balancing” to describe how he handles his responsibilities.

“You can’t do anything inconsistent,” she said. “You have to have a purpose when you’re doing it and it has to be organized. That’s the key to it.”

To that end, she relies on Post-it notes to organize her family gatherings and save herself from explaining things over and over again. She tapes instructions like “Fill glasses with ice” or “Light candles” to her kitchen cabinets so that family visitors immediately know how to help.

“Everything is set up so when someone comes in, they do what they want to do,” she said.

The first lady also uses post-it notes to communicate with the president.

“If I wanted to give Joe a message, I’d put a message on his mirror,” she said. “It’s a good ‘I miss you’ or ‘I hope you get whatever you’re doing.’

She said it took a lot of work for her and the president to come to terms with their 45-year marriage. Both were married in the past.

Joe Biden, 79, lost his first wife and infant daughter Just before Christmas 1972, the car she was driving collided with a truck in Delaware. His two younger sons were seriously injured. 71-year-old Jill Biden is divorced from her first husband.

“You have to work in any relationship, but especially in a marriage. It’s not always 50/50,” she said. “Sometimes you depend on him, sometimes he depends on you. Sometimes he is very busy and I have to take a lot of them, or vice versa.

“The goal is that we’re not in the same place at the same time, so we can rely on each other when we need it,” she added.