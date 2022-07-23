New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

First lady Jill Biden was hit by unknown assailants while walking into a Connecticut ice cream shop on Wednesday.

“Your husband is the worst president we’ve ever had, you owe us gas money,” said one man yelled at Biden When she walked into the Arethusa Farms ice cream shop in New Haven.

“Thank you! Thank you for your support, thank you!” Biden responded with a smile and a wave.

A second heckler yelled “You suck!” at Biden. He shouted.

Biden was in Connecticut with Education Secretary Miguel Cardona and Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont as part of a national summer learning tour highlighting the learning loss children are facing due to the coronavirus lockdowns.

“I found out today @FLOTUS And I share two common loves: teaching kids and ice cream,” Lamont tweeted along with pictures of a visit to the shop.

Arethusa Farms posted on Instagram that the company was “extremely honored and humbled” by Biden’s visit.

Biden’s visit came a day before the White House revealed that her husband, President Joe Biden, had tested positive for the coronavirus after returning from a trip to the Middle East.

