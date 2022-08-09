type here...
Politics Jill Biden helps promote National Geographic national parks
Politics

Jill Biden helps promote National Geographic national parks

By printveela editor

-

9
0
- Advertisment -


WASHINGTON (AP) — Jill Biden is helping National Geographic promote an upcoming documentary series on US national parks.

First Lady introduces each episode of “America’s National Parks,” a five-night series scheduled to air on consecutive nights beginning Aug. 29.

She introduces the series from the Grand Canyon and encourages people to visit.

“America’s national parks are filled with unparalleled beauty, geological wonders, cultural history and incredible wildlife,” she said in a video clip released Tuesday as she announced her participation in the National Geographic series and project.

“Every national park connects people to a part of the American story, who we are and where we come from,” the first lady said. “With more than 400 National Park sites, our country has many unique places waiting to be explored.”

Country music star Garth Brooks is the executive producer and narrator of the series. Individual episodes feature the landscapes and wildlife inhabitants of the Grand Canyon, Yosemite, Big Bend, Badlands, and Hawaii Volcanoes National Parks.

Advertisement

In conjunction with the First Lady’s “Joining Forces” initiative for military and veteran familiesNational Geographic will also air a public service announcement in the series reminding service members, veterans and their families about free admission to all national parks.

The series kicks off National Geographic’s new event, America’s National Parks Week.

Previous articleThe two books dig into the 1990s in search of the roots of the Trump-era Republican Party.
Next articleCould Trump be barred from office if convicted of removing classified documents?

Latest news

US NEWSprintveela editor - 0

Chile is trying to sanction those responsible for a sinkhole near a copper mine

Santiago, ChileChile It will seek to impose stricter sanctions on those largely responsible Sinkhole near a copper mine...
Read more
US NEWSprintveela editor - 0

St. Louis woman sentenced to prison for setting fire to 7-Eleven in 2020 riots

off Video Fox News Flash Top Headlines for August 9 Here are...
Read more
Politicsprintveela editor - 0

Trump’s FBI raid: Lindsey Graham says Mar-a-Lago search boosts chances of 2024 re-run

closer Video FBI's Trump Attacks 'Bombshell' That Will Divide Nation Even More:...
Read more
Entertainmentprintveela editor - 0

Johnny Depp signs 7-figure deal with Dior after winning defamation trial

closer Video Fans cheer for Johnny Depp in London.NewYou can listen...
Read more
- Advertisement -
Sportsprintveela editor - 0

British track coach Tony Minichiello has been banned for life for sexual misconduct

closer Video Here are the top headlines from Fox News Flash....
Read more
Lifestyleprintveela editor - 0

New Mexico driver arrested after passenger dies after driving into flood waters

closer Video Fox News Flashes Top Headlines on August 9 Here are...
Read more

Must read

- Advertisement -

You might also likeRELATED
Recommended to you

Editor Picks

Must Read

Hot Topics

About Us

Printveela news is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the entertainment industry.

Contact us: contact@printveela.com

Follow Us

© Copyright - Printveela News