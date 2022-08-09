Jill Biden helps promote National Geographic national parks

WASHINGTON (AP) — Jill Biden is helping National Geographic promote an upcoming documentary series on US national parks.

First Lady introduces each episode of “America’s National Parks,” a five-night series scheduled to air on consecutive nights beginning Aug. 29.

She introduces the series from the Grand Canyon and encourages people to visit.

“America’s national parks are filled with unparalleled beauty, geological wonders, cultural history and incredible wildlife,” she said in a video clip released Tuesday as she announced her participation in the National Geographic series and project.

“Every national park connects people to a part of the American story, who we are and where we come from,” the first lady said. “With more than 400 National Park sites, our country has many unique places waiting to be explored.”

Country music star Garth Brooks is the executive producer and narrator of the series. Individual episodes feature the landscapes and wildlife inhabitants of the Grand Canyon, Yosemite, Big Bend, Badlands, and Hawaii Volcanoes National Parks.

In conjunction with the First Lady’s “Joining Forces” initiative for military and veteran families National Geographic will also air a public service announcement in the series reminding service members, veterans and their families about free admission to all national parks.

The series kicks off National Geographic’s new event, America’s National Parks Week.