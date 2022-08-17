New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson underwent successful arthroscopic knee surgery on Tuesday after suffering a bone injury and torn meniscus in Friday’s preseason opener.

But the team will proceed cautiously with his return to the field, according to multiple reports.

Wilson has a meniscus-like trim that keeps his foot off, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported, adding that Wilson’s recovery plan is “difficult.”

Wilson’s initial prognosis is a 2-4 week recovery.

The Jets aren’t taking any chances with the second-year quarterback’s recovery and won’t bring him back until he’s fully recovered, meaning backup Joe Flacco could be the starter at this point. Jets Week 1 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens, ESPN reported.

The veteran signal-caller has received overwhelming support from the team since Wilson went down with a non-contact knee injury against the Philadelphia Eagles.

“It’s been a lot of experience with Flacco. I feel everything with him, he’s going to pick up some speed, put some speed on the ball,” Rookie wideout Garrett Wilson Monday said.

“He does a good job of making the passes receiver-friendly. That’s the best way I can put it in words. They’re easy to catch. You take some of the ball off the ball when you’re running a slant route versus an out route. , put some zip on it because that’s what it’s supposed to be. Things like that.”

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said his team is preparing for whatever Week 1 might bring, but noted he’s seen “some great moments” from Flacco since he left Baltimore.

“We prepare for all quarterbacks. We have a lot of respect for all their guys, but we know Joe, and he’s a Raven. Once a Raven, always a Raven, so we’ve got a lot of respect for Joe,” Harbaugh said. Reporters Monday.

“He’s been playing away from us for three or four years now and he’s had some great moments.”

The Jets open their season at MetLife Stadium on September 11 at 1 p.m.