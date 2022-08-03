New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

The New York Jets defense Sophomore quarterback Zach Wilson has been scrutinized for his inconsistent performance but has been the highlight of this year’s training camp. However, aside from the criticism (or perhaps praise) of his teammates and coaching staff, the former BYU standout is unknown.

Wilson, following Tuesday’s session, revealed he was unaware of what was said in the locker room What is public perception? Because he removes all socials before the start of camp.

“Who’s investigating?” When asked by a reporter how he deals with the daily criticism, Wilson said comfortably Playing in the New York market. “I mean, I’m sorry — I don’t read any of your guys’ stuff. It’s just (Joe) Flacco scrutinizing me — we’re going outside of this in our ping-pong tournaments.”

“I mean, I’m not a big social media person,” he continued. “I don’t have access to that kind of stuff. I just keep my mind on the guys here and the playbook and our coaches and learn from what those guys are telling me.”

Wilson explained that he doesn’t have access to any of his social media — something he did during his college career during the season — and has a team that manages his accounts.

“For me, it comes down to limiting the voices that I really need to listen to and right now, it’s here, what my coaches have to say, what the other quarterbacks have to say and really what my teammates are thinking on every single play,” Wilson said.

“Parents can be distracting sometimes too,” digs amiably Mother Lisa Wilson She has 119,000 followers on her Instagram account.

Wilson went 0-for-4 in Monday’s first pad practice against the first-team defense, According to the New York Post. On Tuesday, head coach Robert Saleh praised his growth since the first year, saying, “He had a really good day.”

“All I can say is he’s definitely better at this point than he was a year ago,” he said. “He’s got more command of the huddle. He’s got a lot more confidence than he did a year ago.”