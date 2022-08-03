closer
Video

Here are the top headlines from Fox News Flash. See what’s clicking on Foxnews.com.

NewYou can listen to Fox News stories now!

The New York Jets defense Sophomore quarterback Zach Wilson has been scrutinized for his inconsistent performance but has been the highlight of this year’s training camp. However, aside from the criticism (or perhaps praise) of his teammates and coaching staff, the former BYU standout is unknown.

Wilson, following Tuesday’s session, revealed he was unaware of what was said in the locker room What is public perception? Because he removes all socials before the start of camp.

Quarterbacks Jack Wilson, #2, and Joe Flacco, #19 of the New York Jets practice during New York Jets mandatory minicamp at Atlantic Health Jets Training Center on June 15, 2022 in Florham Park, New Jersey.

Quarterbacks Jack Wilson, #2, and Joe Flacco, #19 of the New York Jets practice during New York Jets mandatory minicamp at Atlantic Health Jets Training Center on June 15, 2022 in Florham Park, New Jersey.
(Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

“Who’s investigating?” When asked by a reporter how he deals with the daily criticism, Wilson said comfortably Playing in the New York market. “I mean, I’m sorry — I don’t read any of your guys’ stuff. It’s just (Joe) Flacco scrutinizing me — we’re going outside of this in our ping-pong tournaments.”

JETS’ Jack Wilson breaks silence after dating drama goes viral: ‘What did I miss?’

“I mean, I’m not a big social media person,” he continued. “I don’t have access to that kind of stuff. I just keep my mind on the guys here and the playbook and our coaches and learn from what those guys are telling me.”

Jack Wilson, #2 quarterback of the New York Jets, is seen watching Joe Flacco, #19 during training camp at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center on August 1, 2022 in Florham Park, New Jersey.

Jack Wilson, #2 quarterback of the New York Jets, is seen watching Joe Flacco, #19 during training camp at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center on August 1, 2022 in Florham Park, New Jersey.
(Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

Wilson explained that he doesn’t have access to any of his social media — something he did during his college career during the season — and has a team that manages his accounts.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“For me, it comes down to limiting the voices that I really need to listen to and right now, it’s here, what my coaches have to say, what the other quarterbacks have to say and really what my teammates are thinking on every single play,” Wilson said.

“Parents can be distracting sometimes too,” digs amiably Mother Lisa WilsonShe has 119,000 followers on her Instagram account.

Quarterback Jack Wilson, #2 of the New York Jets, gestures during training camp at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center on August 1, 2022 in Florham Park, New Jersey.

Quarterback Jack Wilson, #2 of the New York Jets, gestures during training camp at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center on August 1, 2022 in Florham Park, New Jersey.
(Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

Click here to get the Fox News app

Wilson went 0-for-4 in Monday’s first pad practice against the first-team defense, According to the New York Post. On Tuesday, head coach Robert Saleh praised his growth since the first year, saying, “He had a really good day.”

“All I can say is he’s definitely better at this point than he was a year ago,” he said. “He’s got more command of the huddle. He’s got a lot more confidence than he did a year ago.”

Paulina Dedaz is a digital reporter for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Paulina Dedaj on Twitter at @PaulinaDedaj. If you have a tip, you can email Paulina.Dedaj@fox.com