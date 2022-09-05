New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson isn’t ruling out a Week 1 game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Head coach Robert Saleh gave an update on his second-year signal caller, who suffered a torn meniscus in the team’s first preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Wilson had surgery and has been rehabbing ever since and things are clearly looking up.

“Well, we worked out today Jack. Good, felt good,” Saleh told reporters. “We’re going to see how the knee responds today and tomorrow and I’ll give everyone an answer on Wednesday.”

Asked if it was realistic for Wilson to be active on Sunday, Saleh responded, ‘It’s possible.’

“Everyone heals differently,” Saleh added, so one player can return faster than others even with the same injury.

If Wilson is indeed ready for Week 1, this would give the Jets a tremendous boost. GM Joe Douglas will be looking to move forward this season in New York by doing everything possible to give Wilson a solid defense on the offensive line and offensive weapons. That he needed.

For now, veteran Joe Flacco is expected to be the Week 1 starter for Gang Green with Wilson rehabbing.

Flacco has been with the Jets the past two seasons, playing in just two games (one start) in a 2021 loss to the Miami Dolphins. He went 24-39 for 291 yards and two touchdowns in the 24-17 loss.

Wilson missed much of the season due to injury, but reports from training camp indicated he was more confident in offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur’s offense. He is developing good chemistry with tight ends CJ Uzoma and Tyler Conklin, as well as 2022 10th overall pick, wide receiver Garrett Wilson.

It’s the Jets’ home opener this Sunday at MetLife Stadium at 1 p.m. when they stop Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson.