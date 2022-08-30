New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

The New York Jets finished the preseason 3-0 31-27 victory over the New York Giants On Sunday night, and after the game, head coach Robert Saleh finally put an end to the question of who will fill the cornerback position: Ahmed “Sass” Gardner.

“He’s going to be our Week 1 starter,” Saleh told reporters During his post game presser. “He’s been great. Bryce Hall had a really good training camp as well, but at the same time with all the work from OTAs, it’s clear the kid is going to be very good.”

Ahead of Saleh’s announcement, the 2022 fourth overall draft pick spoke with Fox News Digital about both his preseason performances and his comfort level on the field.

Brady Quinn blasts Zach Wilson hype after Jets preseason opener: ‘They want it so badly’

“I’ve got to take the time to, you know, stay focused, not get too ahead of myself. If I’m doing my job, that’s what’s expected of me. That’s why they drafted me.”

He continued: “I had to keep a level head and not get too carried away, just excited about what was going on.”

A three-time first-team All-American Athletic Conference selection, the Cincinnati standout recorded 31 tackles in 14 games, returning two of his three interceptions for touchdowns as a freshman.

The following season, he recorded 28 stops in nine games before finishing his final season with the Bearcats with 40 tackles, three interceptions and four pass breakups, earning AAC Defensive Player of the Year honors.

Gardner is already known for his confidence on the field, but he told Fox News Digital, “I still have a lot of work to do. I can still get better.”

Denzel Mims requests trade from Jets: ‘He wasn’t given any opportunities’

Helping him along the way is Saleh, whose praise for Gardner has been consistent throughout training camp and the preseason. The Former Cincinnati standout Appreciate having a head coach with Saleh’s background.

“It was great. You know what it was like in Cincinnati with coach Luke Fickell,” Gardner explained. “Just being able to have a head coach, and he knows everything that’s going on … [him] Being a defensive coach is just a different feeling. He sure knows what he’s talking about. He knows what everyone has to do — like he’s a defensive coordinator. He used to be the defensive coordinator, so it makes sense.”

Even if the Jets win Ahead of their Week 1 game against the Baltimore Ravens, their roster was hit hard by injuries that likely sidelined quarterback Zach Wilson in the season opener and offensive tackle Mekhi Becton. kneecap

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“We have to take more care of our bodies,” Gardner told Fox News Digital about injuries. “That’s the main thing in training camp. Make sure everybody takes care of their bodies because nobody knows when it’s going to be their last game. It just happens. We’ve got to make sure we’re doing everything we can. We know we can be on the field and be available.”

Still, the Jets haven’t missed a beat. A lot of that, according to the rookie, has to do with team chemistry.

“We’re building a brotherhood, doing a lot of things on the field and off the field. … We’re very close, you know, not just defense and defense and offense and offense, but offense, defense, special teams — we all bond. And we’re there for each other. I think we can go out on the field to dominate because we know we’re doing it.”

Gardner earned the starting spot over the weekend, but told Fox News Digital that he has yet to earn his famous nickname.

Click here to get the Fox News app

“No, still Ahmed,” he said with a smile. “But I don’t have a problem with that, I love my name.”

Sass, a nickname he first earned from his Little League coach when he was 6 years old, has transformed even more for the 21-year-old rookie. He partnered with Buffalo Wild Wings to create his own limited edition sauce called “Sauce Sauce.”

A “natural” fit, as Gardner puts it.

“It’s a blessing to have this partnership with Buffalo Wild Wings. I feel like it’s meant to be, it’s natural. You know, they know what the sauce means. … If you don’t get the sauce, then you’ve lost.”