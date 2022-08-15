New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

With Jack Wilson Return Timetable Still unknown, New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh didn’t care much about the quarterback position ahead of the Jets’ Week 1 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens.

The Jets have announced that veteran NFL quarterback Joe Flacco will take over as the starter for the next two preseason games. Wilson underwent surgery on Tuesday to repair a torn meniscus he suffered in a non-contact knee injury Friday night in a preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

The team hasn’t completely ruled out the possibility of Wilson starting Week 1, but if that happens, Saleh has “all the confidence in the world” in Flacco.

“Joe’s a pro. He’s been there, he’s done that. He’s a Super Bowl MVP, a world champion. He’s earned big contracts. He checks about all the boxes you can check,” Saleh said Sunday.

“I think he’ll be fine, especially the rest of preseason. We’ll see everything else with Jack’s knee, but we’ve got all the faith in Joe.”

Flacco, 37, Returned to the Jets Third time after signing a one-year, $3.5 million contract in March. New York acquired him last October after Wilson suffered a knee injury in Week 7.

Flacco said Sunday that he’s “happy” with his current role on the team as he contemplates the prospect of starting against his former team, which won the Super Bowl in 2012.

“I love being here, I’m fully focused on what I’m doing right now,” he said via the team’s website. “After practice, I’d like to say I had the best day I’ve ever had.”

“That’s what I’m focusing on right now. I’m happy with what I’m doing, helping a young man. If I didn’t have the desire to be good at what I do, I wouldn’t be doing it. And I don’t believe I can play this game.”