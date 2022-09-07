Jets QB Zach Wilson out until at least Week 4, Joe Flacco to start Week 1 vs. Ravens.

FLORHAM PARK, NJ (AP) — Joe Flacco huddles for the New York Jets against his former team. After that some more opponents are likely to come.

Coach Robert Saleh announced Wednesday that Flacco will start at quarterback in Sunday’s season opener against the Baltimore Ravens in place of the injured Zach Wilson — who is expected to be out until Week 4 at Pittsburgh.

Flacco’s start this week isn’t unexpected, as it’s been trending for a few weeks. But it was a surprise to announce that the Oct. 2 game against the Steelers would be the “first” for Wilson to return from a knee injury.

“Now, can that change? Sure, I’m always going to keep that door open,” Saleh said. “You know me, I’m an eternal optimist. But we’re going to make sure both mind and body are 110% and we’re going to make sure we do him right.

“And we feel like talking to the doctors and everybody, it’s going to be Pittsburgh week.”

Wilson worked on the field Monday and Tuesday while testing his right knee, which he injured in the Aug. 12 preseason opener at Philadelphia. Saleh said “it’s possible” Wilson could play against Baltimore on Monday, but the quarterback will be evaluated. In the next few days. Saleh said the second-year quarterback didn’t have any setbacks while working out, but the Jets don’t want to get him back on the field.

“He’s looking great, he’s still looking good, he’s good,” Saleh said. “He’s not walking with a limp or anything.”

Although Wilson will miss at least the first three games, the Jets have not considered placing him on injured reserve — which would keep him out for at least four games — so he can continue to practice with the team. Saleh said Wilson will work with the training staff this week, then slowly begin practicing over the next few weeks.

Saleh has left no doubt that Wilson will have the starting job whenever he is fully ready to play.

“When Jack’s healthy, he’s rolling,” Saleh said.

Wilson suffered a bone bruise and a torn meniscus, which was repaired by arthroscopic surgery on August 16 in Los Angeles. The same knee he sprained last year sidelined him for four games. He was originally expected to miss two to four weeks with the current injury, a timetable that turned out to be a bit more ambitious.

By proceeding cautiously in Week 1, New York will lean toward Flacco — who will take on his former team. And with the confidence of the Jets.

“Heck yeah, man, cool Joe,” Saleh said. “He’s getting ready. He’s been amazing. I’m really excited for this opportunity.”

The 37-year-old quarterback spent his first 11 NFL seasons in Baltimore, helping lead the Ravens to a Super Bowl victory to cap the 2012 season. He was the MVP of that game and signed a six-year, $120.6 million contract a month later, becoming the highest-paid quarterback in NFL history at the time.

A hip injury sidelined Flacco midway through the 2018 season — and Lamar Jackson stepped into the starting lineup. The following offseason, Flacco was traded to Denver, where he spent one season before signing with the Jets for his first stint in New York. Meanwhile, Jackson became the second player to win the AP NFL Most Valuable Player award unanimously in 2019.

This will mark Flacco’s first start against the Ravens, and he will take on his replacement QB.

“I’ve been in a bunch of games where guys have played their old teams and the coaches have played their past teams and the emotions in general are absolutely crazy,” Flacco said of the prospect of starting against Baltimore last month. “I definitely thought about it a little bit like, ‘Oh, yeah, it’s no big deal,’ but deep down I knew, ‘Oh, well, I’ll try to make sure it’s not the biggest deal in the world.’

“But at the same time, I’ve been through it enough, I’ve seen guys go through it. It’s something else.”

Flacco is looking for his first win as a starter with the Jets, replacing Wilson in one game last season and going 0-5 in four games in 2020 in place of Sam Darnold.

“Even at 37 years old, I know it’s in the back of his head that he’s getting a chance to play in Baltimore and all these different things,” Saleh said. “Even at 37, he has to keep the main thing as the main thing and do his best and believe that his best is good enough.

“We’re all excited for Joe and his opportunity and excited for Sunday.”