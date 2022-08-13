closer
After revamping their roster in free agency and the NFL Draft this offseason, the New York Jets are once again in trouble.

Quarterback Zach Wilson, expected to take a big step forward given the team’s investments on offense, went down with a non-contact injury in the Jets’ preseason game against the Eagles in Philadelphia.

New York Jets running back Zach Wilson walks off the field after suffering an injury during a preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, in Philadelphia.

Wilson took a snap in the middle, scrambled to the right and started running.

As he cut left down the middle of the field, his right leg seemed to buckle and he went to the turf.

Wilson missed four games last year after injuring his right knee. The severity of this injury is unknown.

He walked off the field himself but was replaced by Mike White.

Zach Wilson of the New York Jets warms up before the game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium on January 9, 2022 in Orchard Park, NY

Jets Mekhi Becton ‘chance’ for season after knee injury, coach Robert Saleh says

Wilson struggled last year, throwing just nine touchdowns with 11 interceptions. He completed just 55.6% of his passes for 2,334 yards. But the Jets selected wide receiver Garrett Wilson with the 10th pick and drafted Brees Hall with the 36th pick.

They also signed offensive linemen Laken Tomlinson and Duane Brown, who replaced Meky Becton. Becton is out for the year with his own knee injury.

New York Jets quarterback Jack Wilson during mandatory minicamp at Atlantic Health Jets Training Center on June 15, 2022 in Florham Park, NY

The Jets ruled him questionable to return, but as backups continue to enter the game, that doesn’t seem likely.

Wilson was the second pick of the 2021 NFL Draft.