After revamping their roster in free agency and the NFL Draft this offseason, the New York Jets are once again in trouble.

Quarterback Zach Wilson, expected to take a big step forward given the team’s investments on offense, went down with a non-contact injury in the Jets’ preseason game against the Eagles in Philadelphia.

Wilson took a snap in the middle, scrambled to the right and started running.

As he cut left down the middle of the field, his right leg seemed to buckle and he went to the turf.

Wilson missed four games last year after injuring his right knee. The severity of this injury is unknown.

He walked off the field himself but was replaced by Mike White.

Wilson struggled last year, throwing just nine touchdowns with 11 interceptions. He completed just 55.6% of his passes for 2,334 yards. But the Jets selected wide receiver Garrett Wilson with the 10th pick and drafted Brees Hall with the 36th pick.

They also signed offensive linemen Laken Tomlinson and Duane Brown, who replaced Meky Becton. Becton is out for the year with his own knee injury.

The Jets ruled him questionable to return, but as backups continue to enter the game, that doesn’t seem likely.

Wilson was the second pick of the 2021 NFL Draft.