New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

New York Jets Quarterback Jack Wilson According to the New York Post , the second-year quarterback escaped serious injury, with an MRI finding a bone bruise and a meniscal tear.

Wilson is Arthroscopic surgery is expected and will miss 2-4 weeks.

Wilson, who was drafted by the Jets with the second overall pick of the 2021 NFL Draft, is out New York’s first preseason game After injuring his right knee while trying to cut upfield in a first-quarter scrimmage.

“Just my butt out of bounds”, Jets head coach Robert Saleh spoke after the game . “He was a bit greedy, he wanted to get more. It’s new grass, so the turf isn’t as firm as you’d like.”

JETS hopeful ZACH WILSON spared season-ending injury, MRI scheduled Saturday: report

Speculation ran rampant after New York’s 24-21 win over the Philadelphia Eagles, with many wondering if Wilson had torn his ACL. Saleh told reporters after the game that Wilson’s ACL “should be intact.”

Jets agree to deal with TACKLE DUANE Brown: Report

According to reports, Wilson’s meniscus required a trim and not a full repair. It’s a big sigh of relief for the Jets, who recently lost first-round draft pick Mekhi Becton, who is out for the season after suffering a fractured kneecap.

The Jets expect a big sophomore season from Wilson, especially after bolstering the offense with additional talent.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

New York drafted three offensive players in the first three rounds of the 2022 NFL Draft, selecting wide receiver Garrett Wilson from Ohio State with the 10th pick in the first round.

Click here to get the Fox News app

Backup quarterback Joe Flacco is expected to take over as the starting quarterback with Mike White as his backup. Flacco appeared in two games for the Jets last season, passing for 338 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions.