New York Jets offensive tackle Meky Becton left practice early Monday after appearing to injure his right knee immediately following a surgical repair.

Becton, entering his third NFL season, is being evaluated and the team is awaiting MRI results.

The 6-foot-7 lineman was run-blocking at right tackle on the second play of team drills when he went to the grass and immediately grabbed his knee. The 2020 first-round draft pick was suspended for a few moments before trying to get up and needed help from trainers to get off the field.

He took off his pads and eventually walked very cheerfully on his own to the locker room with a noticeable limp.

“The only thing that got me is that it’s consistent and it’s fine,” coach Robert Saleh said. “That’s basic, obviously. We’re going to check it out for precautionary reasons. But right now, it doesn’t seem like a big deal, but knock on wood, hopefully it stays that way.”

If Becton were to miss any significant time, it would be a major setback for the player adjusting to the position change. Becton entered his first two NFL seasons as the starter on the left side, but suffered right kneecap and cartilage damage in last year’s opening game at Carolina. He missed the rest of the season and was replaced by George Font, who slipped over from right tackle and played well in Becton’s place.

Entering training camp, Saleh announced that Font would retain the starting spot at left tackle and Becton would move to right. Becton appeared to be stepping up at right tackle in recent practices, but began wearing a brace on his right knee late last week. He called Saleh a “pitch count” during the team’s scrimmage at MetLife Stadium on Saturday night and was ejected before the end of practice.

During Monday’s position drills, Becton appeared to limp slightly while adjusting a brace on his knee before participating in team drills.

Becton, whose weight also became a hot topic during his brief NFL career, played in just 15 games for the Jets. ESPN reported that he topped around 400 pounds last season, but Becton is reported to be much leaner than he was during minicamp in June.

The Jets’ depth at offensive tackle was already a question mark before Becton’s latest injury, especially after backup Conor McDermott went down with a low ankle injury in the scrimmage. Saleh said McDermott should be sidelined for a week or two, but the Jets have expressed interest in free agent offensive tackle Duane Brown.

Former Seahawks And the Texans veteran, a five-time Pro Bowl selection who turns 37 on Aug. 30, met with the Jets over the weekend and attended the team’s scrimmage. However, Saleh insisted the Jets still like their depth chart at tackle and don’t need to add a veteran as a backup.

Chuma Edoga has filled in at left tackle for Font at times this summer, and the Jets also have Derrick Kelly, Grant Hermans and April’s fourth-rounder Max Mitchell at the offensive tackle spots.

“Getting a guy like Duane Brown is kind of spoiled,” Saleh said. “Having so much talent, I guess, at one position. But we have confidence in our backup offensive linemen. Anytime you get hurt and you have to test your depth, it becomes scary. But at the same time, it’s time, that’s why we got this job done and this We try our best to prepare the guys to take those spots.

“So, it doesn’t create panic in my mind.”

NOTES: CB DJ Reid, RB Ty Johnson and DE Vinny Curry all missed practice with hamstring ailments. … Saleh said he expects to play starting games and a quarter on defense in New York’s preseason opener Friday night in Philadelphia.