New York Jets offensive lineman Meky Becton will miss “mostly” the entire 2022 season after suffering a knee injury suffered during training camp on Monday, head coach Robert Saleh announced Tuesday.

Saleh said the 2020 first-round pick will go for a second opinion on Wednesday to evaluate his right knee injury. According to ESPN, he suffered a broken kneecap.

“It still doesn’t look good,” Saleh told reporters. “It was probably inevitable,” he said, later clarifying that his season was “more than likely.”

JETS offensive tackle Mekhi Becton went down after appearing to injure his right knee.

The 6-foot-7 lineman, who was rumored to have hit 400 pounds last season, was run-blocking at right tackle on the second play of the team’s drills when he went to the grass and immediately grabbed his knee.

Becton was down for a few moments before trying to get up and needed help from trainers to get off the field.

Saleh, anticipating the media and fan storm that would soon follow, defended Becton and his work ethic.

“You worry about all of them, these are young people and I think Sometimes with social media In this world, we dehumanize these athletes – unimaginably. Mekhi walks in this building and he takes every single punch you can get from every avenue and he shows up and he busts his tail and he grinds every day,” he said.

“He’s fighting for his family, for himself, for his teammates, for this organization, for these fans, and he’s doing everything, and then everyone wants to leave him as a rag. Not like that. We love Mekhi. We appreciate everything he’s done. His journey is not over. . His story is not over.”

Becton responded on social media, thanking Saleh for his words.

“I appreciate you more than coach you know!! Love you coach!!! It won’t end!!!,” he tweeted.

Becton entered his first two NFL seasons as the starter on the left side, but suffered right kneecap and cartilage damage in last year’s opening game at Carolina. He missed the rest of the season and was replaced by George Font, who slipped over from right tackle and played well in Becton’s place.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.