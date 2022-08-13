New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

The New York Jets organization is hopeful that the worst-case scenario has been avoided Jack Wilson’s knee injury in Friday night’s preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Wilson, who was drafted by the Jets with the second overall pick of the 2021 NFL Draft, is out New York’s first preseason game After injuring his right knee.

“Early indications” are that Wilson re-injured his posterior cruciate ligament — a PCL injury he missed four games into his rookie season — and could miss a few weeks, according to ESPN.

Head coach Robert Saleh told reporters after the game that Wilson will undergo an MRI on Saturday to determine the severity of the injury, adding that Wilson’s ACL “should not be torn.”

“I’ll let the MRI play out and we’ll figure it out,” Saleh said Saturday.

Wilson injured his knee in the second quarter after escaping the pocket and trying to cut back down the field on his scramble.

“Get your butt out of bounds,” Saleh said after the game. “He was a bit greedy, he wanted to get more. It’s new grass, so the turf isn’t as firm as you’d like.”

As Wilson enters his second year, the Jets are counting on him to take the next step as they upgrade their offensive weapons around Wilson in the offseason.

“It’s scary. Not just your quarterback, but usually one of your brothers,” first-round draft pick Sass Gardner said after the game. “Because you know, at the end of the day, he’s giving it his all. He wants to be there with us.”

A major injury to Wilson would be a disastrous start to the season for the Jets, who are hoping to make big strides in Saleh’s second season as head coach. New York has already been hit by the injury bug early in the preseason, with first-round draft pick Meky Becton out for the season with a serious injury.

“At the end of the day, it sucks,” Saleh said Tuesday. According to the New York Post “For lack of a better word. But no one cares. You get up and get ready, next guy, those dumb words in these moments.”

The Jets have veteran quarterback Joe Flacco and second-year pro Mike White. Both players started games for the Jets in the 2021 season.