After veteran cornerback DJ Reid appeared to celebrate a late-game interception, Lone led to a touchdown on the New York Jets. A 24-9 loss to the Baltimore Ravens . But, after the game, Reed revealed his reaction in honor of his late father.

With the Ravens on their own 10-yard line, Lamar Jackson tried Wideout was deep down the sideline on 3rd-and-6 to connect with DeMarcus Robinson, but Reid rose up to grab his fifth career interception.

The result gives drama The Jets scored their only touchdown Game with just over a minute left. But before it was even played, Reed went to midfield and took a knee in celebration.

Although social media users initially criticized the move at that stage of the game, Reid explained that he was honoring his father, who died “before this game.”

“My dad passed away before this game,” Reed told CBS New York. “I was emotional, [I’m] Still emotional … that choice was for my dad. It didn’t celebrate with the scoreboard. It goes deeper than football.”

The Jets shared images of the emotional moment in a tweet Monday, offering condolences to Reid’s family.

