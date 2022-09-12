closer
After veteran cornerback DJ Reid appeared to celebrate a late-game interception, Lone led to a touchdown on the New York Jets. A 24-9 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. But, after the game, Reed revealed his reaction in honor of his late father.

With the Ravens on their own 10-yard line, Lamar Jackson tried Wideout was deep down the sideline on 3rd-and-6 to connect with DeMarcus Robinson, but Reid rose up to grab his fifth career interception.

D.J. Reid of the New York Jets reacts during the Baltimore Ravens game at MetLife Stadium on September 11, 2022 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

(Michelle Leff/Getty Images)

The result gives drama The Jets scored their only touchdown Game with just over a minute left. But before it was even played, Reed went to midfield and took a knee in celebration.

NFL fans belt out national anthem before Jets-Ravens game, 9/11 commemoration takes place around league

Lamar Jackson of the Baltimore Ravens at MetLife Stadium on September 11, 2022 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

(Michelle Leff/Getty Images)

Although social media users initially criticized the move at that stage of the game, Reid explained that he was honoring his father, who died “before this game.”

“My dad passed away before this game,” Reed told CBS New York. “I was emotional, [I’m] Still emotional … that choice was for my dad. It didn’t celebrate with the scoreboard. It goes deeper than football.”

DJ Reed dedicated his interception against the Baltimore Ravens to his father, who died before the game on September 11, 2022.

(Michelle Leff/Getty Images)

The Jets shared images of the emotional moment in a tweet Monday, offering condolences to Reid’s family.

Reid finished the third quarter with two tackles and a forced fumble after a fumble recovery Ravens running back Mike Davis.

