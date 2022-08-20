Jesus’ reaction sparked a ‘winning mentality’ at Arsenal

Mikel Arteta praised Gabriel Jesus for bringing a much-needed “spark” to Arsenal, who won the first three league matches for the first time since 2004-05 after finishing last season limping to fifth place.

“Now we have a new confidence, a spark and that winning mentality that he has,” Arteta said of signing for Manchester City for £45m after Jesús mocked Bournemouth debutant Marcos Senesi. before heading into the maze to help set up your team. opening the ball and giving an assist to second Martin Odegaard. “He fights for every ball and transfers his energy and qualities to the rest of the team.”

Jesus would have had a late goal of his own had he mistimed his run a bit. “He didn’t score, but he was in all the goals again,” Arteta said. “Unfortunately, he was not credited for the goal, but he was in every action.”

Jesus is only 25 but has won the Premier League title four times, the FA Cup once and the League Cup three times during his time at the Etihad. In Arteta’s eyes, this makes him a leader. “He knows how hard it is to win football, how much you have to invest in it,” said the Arsenal manager. “He’s still young, but he’s got experience and I think he’s a really good role model for the rest of the boys.”

While Jesus missed, defender William Saliba scored his first goal for Arsenal. Dominant in defense and impeccable possession of the ball – all 76 of his accurate passes fell on his own teammates – Saliba sweetly hit the third Arsenal from the edge of the penalty area, substituted by Granit Xhaka.

“We’ve been training on this all week,” Arteta said with a laugh, before admitting he was as surprised as the others. “A moment of quality that no one expected. It was great, I’m so happy for the boy. We all said: “Don’t shoot from there with your left”, but perhaps it’s better to be silent!

“But a clean slate is the most important thing for a defender. If you score a goal, it’s a bonus, but they do what they have to do; they need a clean slate in every game.”

Asked if Arsenal’s quick start would change his plans for the transfer window, Arteta replied: “We know where we lack strength and where we need to add more firepower. If we can do it, we will do it.”