type here...
Sports FOOTBALL Jesus' reaction sparked a 'winning mentality' at Arsenal
SportsFOOTBALL

Jesus’ reaction sparked a ‘winning mentality’ at Arsenal

By printveela editor

-

4
0
- Advertisment -


Mikel Arteta praised Gabriel Jesus for bringing a much-needed “spark” to Arsenal, who won the first three league matches for the first time since 2004-05 after finishing last season limping to fifth place.

“Now we have a new confidence, a spark and that winning mentality that he has,” Arteta said of signing for Manchester City for £45m after Jesús mocked Bournemouth debutant Marcos Senesi. before heading into the maze to help set up your team. opening the ball and giving an assist to second Martin Odegaard. “He fights for every ball and transfers his energy and qualities to the rest of the team.”

Martin Odegaard lining up Arsenal for a brilliant victory over Bournemouth

Read more

Jesus would have had a late goal of his own had he mistimed his run a bit. “He didn’t score, but he was in all the goals again,” Arteta said. “Unfortunately, he was not credited for the goal, but he was in every action.”

Jesus is only 25 but has won the Premier League title four times, the FA Cup once and the League Cup three times during his time at the Etihad. In Arteta’s eyes, this makes him a leader. “He knows how hard it is to win football, how much you have to invest in it,” said the Arsenal manager. “He’s still young, but he’s got experience and I think he’s a really good role model for the rest of the boys.”

While Jesus missed, defender William Saliba scored his first goal for Arsenal. Dominant in defense and impeccable possession of the ball – all 76 of his accurate passes fell on his own teammates – Saliba sweetly hit the third Arsenal from the edge of the penalty area, substituted by Granit Xhaka.

“We’ve been training on this all week,” Arteta said with a laugh, before admitting he was as surprised as the others. “A moment of quality that no one expected. It was great, I’m so happy for the boy. We all said: “Don’t shoot from there with your left”, but perhaps it’s better to be silent!

“But a clean slate is the most important thing for a defender. If you score a goal, it’s a bonus, but they do what they have to do; they need a clean slate in every game.”

Asked if Arsenal’s quick start would change his plans for the transfer window, Arteta replied: “We know where we lack strength and where we need to add more firepower. If we can do it, we will do it.”

Previous articleNathan McKinnon brought the Stanley Cup home to Nova Scotia
Next articleCDC begins ‘long journey’ of looking at itself ‘in the mirror’: Former director

Latest news

US NEWSprintveela editor - 0

Texas schools must post donation signs after a new state law requires them to hang ‘In God We Trust’ signs

off Video Fox News Flash August 20 Top Stories Here are the...
Read more
Politicsprintveela editor - 0

McConnell complains about ‘candidate quality’ when investing in Senate races for GOP contenders

closer Video Sen. McConnell is aiming to 'wake people up' with the...
Read more
Entertainmentprintveela editor - 0

Trams arrive at Ben Affleck’s Jennifer Lopez wedding venue

closer Video Shuttles arrive at Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's wedding...
Read more
Lifestyleprintveela editor - 0

CDC begins ‘long journey’ of looking at itself ‘in the mirror’: Former director

closer Video Former CDC director: Time for agency to 'look in the...
Read more
- Advertisement -
FOOTBALLprintveela editor - 0

Jesus’ reaction sparked a ‘winning mentality’ at Arsenal

Mikel Arteta praised Gabriel Jesus for bringing a much-needed "spark" to Arsenal, who won the first three league...
Read more
CANADAprintveela editor - 0

Nathan McKinnon brought the Stanley Cup home to Nova Scotia

Nathan McKinnon of Colorado Avalanche's Cole Harbor raises the Stanley Cup during a parade in Halifax on Saturday....
Read more

Must read

- Advertisement -

You might also likeRELATED
Recommended to you

FOOTBALL

Odegaard doubles to support Gunners’ flawless start

Unrecognizable. 12 month transformation, table turned upside...
printveela editor - 0
Read more
FOOTBALL

Tottenham 1-0 Wolverhampton Wolverhampton’s iconic Kane goal secures victory

We finally have a game of sorts. ...
printveela editor - 0
Read more
FOOTBALL

Fulham 3-2 Brentford Mitrovic A late header ended the fight

A powerful last-minute header from Aleksandar Mitrovic gave...
printveela editor - 0
Read more
FOOTBALL

Crystal Palace 3-1 Aston Villa double Zaha takes the Eagles to the next level

Wilfried Zaha remains an integral part of Crystal...
printveela editor - 0
Read more

Editor Picks

Must Read

Hot Topics

About Us

Printveela news is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the entertainment industry.

Contact us: contact@printveela.com

Follow Us

© Copyright - Printveela News