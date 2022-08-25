New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Jessica Simpson sizzling in a black cutout swimsuit and strappy platform heels while on vacation Mexico With her husband Eric Johnson.

Wednesday, 42 years old the singer She shared a photo on Instagram of herself on a beach in Cabo San Lucas with the sun setting over the ocean waves behind her.

“The sun is setting on the most romantic, sexy and eligible (if I make the day) Mexican my forever lover @ericjohnson alrighhht,” the fashion entrepreneur wrote in the caption of her post.

She continued, “Aw I’m going to miss it, but I’m going to bring home a lot of extra passion for everyone and everything for sure.”

Jessica Simpson has spoken out after regaining ‘100% ownership’ of her billion-dollar business

“Adios Cabo San Lucas,” the “Employee of the Month” actress concluded, adding emojis of a palm tree, the sun, a wave, a kiss and a white heart.

The “Open Book” author showed off her trim figure in a sexy one-piece adorned with gold hardware.

Simpson accessorized with oversized square black sunglasses, a chunky bracelet, a large gold watch and a gold chain necklace with a bejeweled pendant.

The “Fashion Star” alumna wore her long blonde hair in loose waves that fell past her waist.

Simpson and Johnson, 42, began dating in 2010 and married in 2014. The couple have daughters Maxwell Drew, 10, and Birdie Mae, 3, and son Ace Knute, 9.

The “I Wanna Love You Forever” hitmaker was previously married to pop star Nick Lachey, 48, from 2002 to 2006. The two rose to worldwide fame when they co-starred on the hit MTV show “Newlyweds: Nick and Jessica.”

Johnson divorced his first wife, stylist Carey Johnson, in 2010 after five years of marriage.

Simpson shared another interesting snap of her getaway with Johnson on Thursday. The Texas native wore a cowboy hat, oversized aviator shades, a sterling silver belted brown bikini and a pair of dandy tee-strap heels. Jessica Simpson Collection.

Jessica Simpson says she chose sobriety because she stopped listening to her ‘inner voice’ and ‘went without her’

“With three kids I don’t have to rush, I have time to put on a bikini. It’s the little things that make me happy (finally, @jessicasimpsonstyle Dany in my favorite color – LEOPARD),” the “Dukes of Hazzard” star captioned it.

Simpson’s two most recent posts were filled with appreciative comments from fans who admired her toned physique.

In April, the songstress shared a bikini photo opening up about her weight loss journey.

“I’ve gained and lost 100 lbs 3x, so I never thought this moment would or would happen, but I’m finally wearing a bikini!!!!!!”, she captioned a picture of herself in a pink paisley two. – Piece.

She continued, “Hard work. Determination. Self love. I screamed with good pride today.”

Simpson discussed the milestone during an appearance on the talk show “The Real” that month.

It took three years to lose weight in a “healthy way,” which she called “determined patience.”

“I believe in setting small goals for yourself, because in my life and how I’ve done it, there are easy ways to throw in the towel and it seems impossible,” says the fashion designer.

Click here to sign up for the Entertainment Newsletter

“So, small goals for me helped me achieve the main goal.”

She continued, “Being in a bikini wasn’t my main goal. I mean, I did it in my 20s.”

Simpson explained that although she brought bikinis on the April trip, she thought she’d stick to one-piece swimsuits.

She described her bikini moment as “super emotional” and said she wanted to share it with her fans.

Click here to get the Fox News app

“I was very proud of what at times felt like an absolute impossibility,” Simpson said.

The actress said that she gained weight easily when she was pregnant and it was very challenging to conceive with her little one.

“I celebrate pregnancy, but this last pregnancy was really hard for me,” she said. “I don’t know if it’s because I’m old and having hormones and all that kind of stuff, but alas, Birdie gave me a brutal stretch.”