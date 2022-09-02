New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Jessica Chastain She revealed how she felt during a trip to Kiev where she met President Volodymyr Zelensky amid Ukraine’s ongoing war with Russia.

The 44-year-old shared footage and a message about the trip on Instagram and Twitter on Thursday, writing, “I need a few weeks to process everything I saw from my trip to Kyiv.”

Her journey started with four hours Drive in PolandShe took another 11-hour train ride before finally reaching the capital.

“I was terrified and the length of the journey gave me time to calm down. I am now going to start sharing what I saw with you,” she wrote with a video showing destroyed buildings and displaced children. She recognized the refugee crisis and Internally displaced Ukraine Suffering as a result of the invasion.

Ukraine nuclear plant worker says Russia evacuated its personnel before attacks on Zaporizhia

“So the number of refugees from Ukraine has now reached 5.1 million who have gone to European Union countries, with another 7.7 million internally displaced,” adds Chastain. “The population of Ukraine before the war was 44 million. As a result of war crimes, 6,710 civilians, including 359 children, were killed; 8,741 civilians, including 700 children, were injured.”

Chastain’s video shows her visiting a local children’s hospital and a child giving her a gift.

UN nuclear team arrives at Ukraine’s Zaporizhia plant after shelling delay

“One of the experiences from this life-changing trip was my visit to the children’s hospital: Ohmatdyt. I had the opportunity to meet the wonderful children and the director, Volodymyr Zhovnir. The children amazed me with their hope and energy,” she said. the audience “Many were displaced from their homes and spent months in hospital. This is a huge humanitarian crisis in Ukraine. We cannot forget the innocent people affected by the senseless acts of violence.”

“I am grateful to have met these sweet little children with big brave hearts.”