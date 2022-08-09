NewYou can listen to Fox News stories now!

  • Image 1 of 10

    Actress and producer Jessica Chastain began her acting career on the theater stage in 1998. She appeared in TV shows before making her film debut in 2008. (Getty Images)

  • Jessica Chastain at the LA premiere of "The Help" in 2011
    Image 2 of 10

    Chastain starred as Celia Foote in the 2011 comedy drama “The Help”. She was nominated for an Oscar for her role in the film. (Getty Images)

  • Jessica Chastain at the 2013 Golden Globes
    Image 3 of 10

    Jessica Chastain is an award winning actress. In 2013, she won the Golden Globe for “Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama” for her work in “Zero Dark Thirty”. (Getty Images)

  • Jessica Chastain at the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party
    Image 4 of 10

    Jessica Chastain won the Oscar for “Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role” in 2021 for her performance in “The Eyes of Tommy Fey”. (Getty Images)

  • Jessica Chastain at the 2021 "The Eyes of Tommy Fey" photocall
    Image 5 of 10

    Jessica Chastain at a photocall for the movie “The Eyes of Tommy Fey”. (Getty Images)

  • Jessica Chastain at "The Eyes of Tommy Fey" red carpet in 2021
    Image 6 of 10

    Chastain wearing Gucci on the red carpet promoting “The Eyes of Tommy Fey” at the 2021 Rome Film Fest in Italy. (Getty Images)

  • Jessica Chastain at the 2016 Madrid "Miss Sloane" Photocall
    Image 7 of 10

    Chastain played the role of Madeline Elizabeth Sloan in the 2016 film “Miss Sloane”. She was nominated for a Golden Globe Award for “Best Actress – Motion Picture Drama”. (Getty Images)

  • Jessica Chastain and Oscar Isaac
    Image 8 of 10

    Jessica Chastain with her HBO mini TV series “Scenes from a Marriage” co-star Oscar Isaac at Atelier Versace. The couple was photographed at the Venice International Film Festival in 2021. (Getty Images)

  • Jessica Chastain at "The 355" photocall in 2018
    Image 9 of 10

    Chastain played the role of Mays in the action film “The 355”. Here she is at the “355” cocktail party in 2018 wearing Volk Morais. (Getty Images)

  • Jessica Chastain at the 2022 Tony Awards
    Image 10 of 10

    Jessica Chastain wears custom Gucci at the 75th Annual 2022 Tony Awards in New York City. (Getty Images)