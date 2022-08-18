New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

“Modern Family” actor Jesse Tyler Ferguson and ex “Take Me Out” are returning to Broadway “A book on body composition” Both star Jesse Williams reprising their roles.

The Tony Award-winning play by Richard Greenberg, directed by Scott Ellis and produced by Barry and Fran Weissler, will run for 14 weeks at the Schoenfeld Theater beginning October 27.

The play ran for a limited run this past spring and received four Tony nominations. The play is about Darren Lemming, a fictional professional baseball player played by Williams who comes out as gay. Ferguson won a Tony for featured actor in a play for his role as Lemming’s business manager.

Parenting and Cooking for ‘Modern Family’ Star Jesse Tyler Ferguson, ‘Shit’s Creek’ Actor on Broadway

“Fran and I were honored to serve as pinch-hitters and take the show into extra innings,” producer Barry Weissler said in a statement. “We were blown away when we saw it at Hayes earlier this year… After being big fans of the play when it was performed back in 2004, we were blown away by how relevant and timely it continues to be.”

When the play was enacted last spring, leaked photos made their way onto the Internet Naked Williams, The show’s locker room scenes feature full-frontal male nudity.

The play took place at the Hayes Theater, where the leaked videos and pictures were taken, but people watching the play were required to lock their phones during the performance.

Broadway Masked! 10 Fascinating Facts About America’s Most Famous Street

After the recording was leaked, the “Modern Family” actor Twitter expressed outrage over the video that came out.

“I am appalled at the disrespect shown to our company’s actors, whose vulnerability on stage every night is so critical to ‘Take Me Out,'” co-star Ferguson shared via Twitter. “Those who applaud or belittle this behavior have no place in the theater, which is always a safe space for artists & audience members. .”

Download the Fox News mobile app today

After the viral photos and videos circulated, Second Stage Theater announced their strict no phone policy and added “additional staff at the theater to enforce the policy.”