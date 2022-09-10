New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Fox News host Jesse Waters expressed concern about skyrocketing crime rates in American cities. Jesse Waters Primetime .”

Jesse Waters: These politicians do not care about our people. We can’t depend on the government for anything anymore, so I won’t waste my time telling these officials what they need to do anymore. The other half of the problem has to be solved. So tonight I’m going to speak directly to the homeless, Drug addict and ex cons. You are better than this.

Pick yourself up and pay attention. Here is the action plan. Take a motel room for an hour and shower, then shave your face. Go to thrift stores, buy clean clothes. Get some new shoes. Then you go to the barber shop and get your hair cut. You look in that mirror while cutting your hair. Your face is clean. You smell clean. You got a new shirt. Look into your own eyes in the mirror. See the true you and say to yourself, “This is me.”

Then you get on the bus and get as far away from your dull crew as possible. Go back to your family or if you can’t, go out of town where there isn’t a dealer on every block and get yourself a job, any job, because a A job gives you purpose. Grab a broom, an apron, a lawnmower – I don’t care. Do what you want to do. Work all day and then save money. Save 10% of your paycheck. Put it away and then drink lots of water, do some push-ups, go for a walk, find a book, read, sleep through the night and work all day. It’s that simple.

Listen to your conscience. You know what is right and what is wrong. Live in the moment and every moment is an opportunity to make a decision. Who do you want to be? You want to be better and this way you can make a fresh start. If you do these things, your life will change and you won’t have to thank me.

