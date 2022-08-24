New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Fox News host Jesse Waters called House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband Paul’s DUI case worse than his initial monologue on “Jesse Waters Primetime” Tuesday.

The dossier on the arrest “paints a very dark picture,” he said. “It’s obvious to anyone with two eyes that this isn’t a crime. It’s a crime. The police admit how serious it is on the tape they’re hiding. They tell Paul he’s lucky to be alive.”

Paul Pelosi Dui Dasakam Video Released After California Convict’s Plea

On Tuesday, Pelosi agreed to a plea deal that would see him serve just five days in jail, Waters said.

He will serve three years of probation in addition to completing a DUI course and paying court fees, Waters said, adding that Pelosi will have to blow into the ignition device every time he starts his vehicle’s engine.

Pelosi’s sentence for the case is “minimum,” DUI attorneys told “Primetime.”

Had the video been released earlier, he likely would have been charged, Waters said, adding that the video was withheld after the plea deal.

The scene of the crash was a “complete mess”, with two mangled cars, “busted” airbags and a damaged fence.

Paul Pelosi impeachment: Watchdogs warn against ‘special treatment’ in DUI case

“It could have been vehicular homicide. It could have been vehicular homicide. It could have been two people dead,” Waters added.

“Remember: when they told us no one was hurt, they had these pictures, then hid them. Pictures of Paul’s bruised and bloody hands.”

He noted that Pelosi was not wearing a wedding ring in the photo of his bloody hand.

District attorneys, defense attorneys and judges met Monday to explain what DUI attorney Brian Claypool called the case a “scripted injustice.” That “never happens,” he said.

The plea agreement was “a complete pretext and a ploy to show the public that they are not together.”