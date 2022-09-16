New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Jesse Waters discusses with “The Five” co-hosts what parents are doing at their children’s schools and how they are trying to get back to normal after the COVID pandemic worsens.

Greg Gutfeld: We’re very pro-immigrant, we’re against illegal immigration and line cutting

Jesse Waters: Everyone knows the conservatives are right. During the entire pandemic, we were right about the mask. We are right about remote learning because you have parental instincts about how your children are going to develop. And what did the Democrats do? Democrats called Butt Out. And if you raise your voice, we’re going to spy on you. now, Randy Weingarten Showing there. Maybe she’s a James Taylor fan. That’s it. She loves James Taylor. And she was rewarded by Biden, you know, for getting out the vote. So she is a political player. That’s it. Steve Jobs – do you remember him – said something very interesting years ago that if he said it today he would be called sexist. As women leave the home and enter the workforce, both parents stop caring what happens to them, he said. Children’s schools. And when those schools really start to go downhill the consumer or the consumer, the person who pays taxes to get an education doesn’t know what’s going on behind the counter.

Click here to get the Fox News app

Watch the full video here: