Fox News host Jesse Waters criticized President Biden on “The Five” Wednesday after taking a swipe at Donald Trump over the former president’s COVID-related hospital stay.

Jesse Waters: He should give up the tough guy act. Trump has fallen more times than he has had covid. He broke his leg playing with his dog Dana. Trump He was in the hospital for three days. Then he gets out of the hospital, signs the Abraham Accords, nominates a Supreme Court justice, and dances at the YMCA until midnight. What is Biden talking about? Mr. A four-day weekend to go to the next Nationals game and try to throw out the first pitch. Does anyone think he can throw better than Fauci? I highly doubt it. Even the mainstream media didn’t realize how big a flip-flop he did on COVID 19. He advertised that he had suppressed the virus, locked down like China and now he is saying that everyone is going to get it. Learn to live with it. Who does that sound like? It sounds like Trump. As if for him Herd immunity.

But I think he likes being in detention. He looks comfortable in the basement. Remember, how he won President Dana from the basement. There they come only in a few hours at a time. He didn’t surround himself with a lot of staff, confusing them with details. He has lunch. He is sleepy. He has a big teleprompter. He has a dog. He didn’t need to see Kamala that much. It’s good. And then I’m thinking, wait a second. It’s like a flashback to yesterday’s campaign. You had a speech by Donald Trump. The Justice Department has threatened to indict Donald Trump. You put Joe in a room by himself while the media lied about everything he was doing. I honestly think he’s going to have a long covid if he wants to win again.