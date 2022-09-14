New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Fox News host Jesse Waters on Tuesday tore into President Biden’s celebration of inflation-reducing legislation. Jesse Waters Primetime .”

Jesse Waters: America lost and Joe Biden took the victory lap. Is it just poor planning or is it all going according to plan? The shame party is another coverup. His entire presidency is a cloak built on lies. only Because of inflation Not up to 10% because Biden eliminated the Strategic Petroleum Reserve.

After inflation rose in August, Biden celebrated the ‘Inflation Reduction Act’

Look over there. That’s because gas prices are off their highs Flood the market With oil paid for by taxpayers. This is for emergencies like war and hurricanes, not the midterms, and Biden would have to restore oil stocks to near $100 a barrel. What do you think will affect the price when America buys a gazillion barrels of oil?

He’s going to send the price at the pump back to $5 a gallon, but after Joe raises the football in your face, he goes back to Delaware. Friends, it’s Tuesday and the President has gone home for the rest of the week. Covid is over, but Joe likes to work remotely or not actually work at all.

