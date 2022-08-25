New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Bengals safety Jesse Bates said playing under the franchise tag this season will give NFL teams – including his current team – a chance to show what he’s worth.

Bates, 25, reported to training camp Tuesday and signed a one-year deal worth $12.9 million after being sidelined amid a contract dispute. He said he likes the game too much to sit out the season, which is his other option.

“I see this as an opportunity to prove that I’m one of the best safeties in the league,” he said in his first public comments Wednesday.

“I thought it would be a good time to come back a week before the preseason (end) to build relationships with the guys who just got here, the guys who are going to make the team these next two weeks,” he said.

Asked why he couldn’t sign a long-term deal with the Bengals, Bates said, “That’s not my question to answer. It’s a great opportunity for me to let this franchise and others know who I am and what I’m about. Teams, too.”

Talks are off now, but he will be free to negotiate with the Bengals and other teams after the season.

Although some were surprised to see him, he received a warm welcome at the team facility.

“You could feel the energy in the locker room when he came back,” quarterback Joe Burrow said. “It was a nice jolt.”

Team owner Mike Brown said before training camp that the obstacle to signing anyone to a long-term deal is that the Bengals must prepare to pay Burrow and star receivers Ja’Mar Chase and Tee Higgins as their rookie contracts expire in the next few days. years All command expensive contracts, whether in Cincinnati or elsewhere.

Looking forward, the Bengals drafted Dax Hill at safety, who played well in the first two preseason games.

Bates said he will do some conditioning and not fully participate in practice yet, which includes the first of two joint sessions with the visiting Los Angeles Rams on Wednesday. He said he will be ready for the Sept. 11 regular-season opener against Pittsburgh.

“Jesse is a professional. Jesse is a great guy. Jesse is right about everything,” Cincinnati coach Jack Taylor said. “There are things that matter, and that helps a little bit. Really happy with how Jesse handled it and coming back in good time to get a great job before we play Pittsburgh in Week 1. Really appreciate the way he handled it.”

Not quite ready

Burrow entered the fray with no restrictions after undergoing an appendectomy a month ago.

He said he will not play in Saturday’s final preseason game against the Rams.

“I can go out there and play, but I still want to stay,” he said.

“He looked really sharp. He threw a wide range of balls and for me, that’s all I needed to see,” Taylor said. “He knows his body better than I do, but I’ve seen a lot of confidence in him. I’m sure he knows when he’s at 100%.”