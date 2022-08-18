New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Jersey City Councilwoman Amy DeGese doubled down on her decision not to resign last month amid calls to do so after her car struck a bicyclist before fleeing the scene.

During Wednesday night’s City Council meeting, DeGese launched personal attacks and pushed back at her critics who are calling for her resignation. She said she should wait until the legal process unfolds before commenting further on the situation. About 100 people spoke at the meeting, which was open to the public. Most of the speakers demanded the resignation of DG. Few people showed their support.

“When the legal process in the traffic court is over, I will have more to say and I can address the remaining issues and questions. And meanwhile, I am not resigning,” she said bluntly, after more than two hours of hearing. Community members.

“To those who called for my resignation, you have been heard and I understand that you have some concerns and questions that I respect and would enjoy any kind of interaction or discussion with you when I go to court,” the Jersey City Councilwoman added. The councilwoman continued.

The comments come as the councilwoman is accused of speeding through an intersection in her SUV and hitting Andrew Black, 29, who was on a bicycle, leaving him with deep injuries.

Both parties differ on who had the right of way in the apparent hit-and-run accident, but DeGese still faced calls to resign because she fled the scene.

In her comments Wednesday, the councilwoman pushed back at the personal attacks and suggested she, too, was a victim of the situation.

“I don’t know what you think of me, but adversity makes us work harder,” she added. “Thank you to those of you who believe in me. And to those of you who don’t, thank you for making me a better leader.”

“I hope no one here is traumatized,” she said. “But if you are, I’m with you.” I will speak for you and I will make sure that no one disturbs you or your loved ones.”

“This has only given me strength and I will use that strength to fight for issues that help every resident,” added DeGese.

The councilwoman began her response by saying she felt terrible about the situation and wanted to deal with the issue privately.

“I’m a private person, more than you think. I know everyone thinks I enjoy the public eye [but]I’m a very private person,” DeGise said. “And, I’d like to handle this privately and I’d like that respect but it’s become obscene.”

The DGSE also addressed those who have supported her since the alleged incident.

“I appreciate everyone who came out and stayed tonight. I’m grateful and thankful for the people who reached out to support me or wanted to wait until the court proceedings started to ask me further questions. [or] No more trying. I can’t get through these days without you.”

“I am committed to this position on council, not your understanding of me. Please know that my commitment is real, my love for Jersey City is as strong as ever. Thank you.”

Traffic camera video released by city officials showed a black SUV driven by DGSE allegedly failing to slow down or stop before or after hitting a bicyclist at the intersection of Forest Street and Martin Luther King Drive on July 19.

The councilwoman said she does not have a court date for the alleged crime.

