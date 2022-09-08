New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Ever heard of Jerry Seinfeld, the New York Mets and Timmy Trumpet?

Mets fans and a New York City comedian voiced their frustration with the team, which has lost five of its last eight games, including a three-game losing streak in Wednesday’s doubleheader against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Seinfeld blamed Timmy Trumpet’s “Narco” performance at Citi Field last week for the skid and compared it to when the Mets brought out the Baha Men in the 2000 World Series for a performance of “Who Let the Dogs Out” at Shea Stadium.

“I blame that stupid trumpet performance,” Seinfeld wrote in the Instagram comments of SNY’s account. “Celebrating the season. We didn’t win anything. Bad mojo.”

Nationals apologize after Joey Meneses threw at young fans.

Seinfeld added: “Just like the (Baha) men showed up to play ‘Who Let (the) Dogs Out’ at the 2000 WS. That’s where the series ended.”

The New York Yankees defeated the Mets in five games to win their 26th World Series title.

The Mets had completely lost the lead in the National League East when Seinfeld made the comments. However, after sweeping the Pirates in a two-game set on Wednesday, the Mets pulled within a half-game of the Atlanta Braves for the division lead.

Click here to get the Fox News app

New York has only a few games left to prove whether they are real and wonderful.