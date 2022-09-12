Jerry Jones, what QB Dak Prescott’s imminent surgery means for the Cowboys

ESPN reports Prescott’s recovery timeline is 6 to 8 weeks.

The Cowboys next four games are against the Bengals Giants, Commanders and Rams.

Cooper Rush, who ended Sunday night’s game, stepped in at QB for the Cowboys.

ARLINGTON, Texas — Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott left AT&T Stadium Sunday night just before 11:30 p.m. wearing silk suit pants and a white button-down shirt. Also in Prescott’s wardrobe: a black brace immobilizing his right arm, a reference to the surgery that awaits Monday.

Prescott suffered a broken joint near his thumb in the fourth quarter of Dallas’ 19-3 loss to the Buccaneers, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones confirmed to reporters Sunday night.

Prescott, who didn’t miss a game in the first six years of his NFL career, has missed 12 since 2020 and counting.

Here’s an explanation of what happened and where the Cowboys go from here:

What do we know about Dak Prescott’s injury?

Jones and Prescott each spoke to the media about the injury. Prescott said he first thought he jammed his finger when Buccaneers outside linebacker Shaq Barrett swiped at Prescott’s hand on a screen pass to Ezekiel Elliott with 6:02 left in the fourth quarter. Then, Prescott realized he couldn’t catch the football. He jogged to the sideline and asked the trainers to put it back in place. A cursory evaluation suggests that stronger treatment is needed. By the end of the game, X-rays determined that Prescott had suffered a fracture and would require surgery. Disappointment ensued, but Prescott noted that he was told the break was “much cleaner than it could have been.”

How long will Dak Prescott be out?

Jones, the eternal optimist, said Prescott will be out for “several” weeks. ESPN reported Monday morning that Prescott’s recovery timeline is likely in the six-to-eight week range. The Cowboys host the Bengals next week, then travel to the Giants for Monday Night Football, host Washington and then travel to the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams. Prescott is likely to miss at least those matchups. He will likely miss the next games against the Eagles, Lions and Bears before the Cowboys visit Green Bay on Nov. 13.

“I can’t necessarily control it,” Prescott said. “It’s unfortunate. Obviously, I’m going to miss some time and not be there for my team. That hurts more than anything.”

How does this affect the Cowboys’ playoff chances?

Let’s be honest: it’s too early to predict. Furthermore, the long-suffering NFC East posted three wins on opening weekend. The defending division champion Cowboys were the only losers. And, frankly, the Cowboys struggled even in Prescott’s three-and-a-half healthy quarters. The Cowboys drew 10 penalties for 75 yards (Tampa lost 25 yards on five flags, by comparison) and too often slowed their own rhythm with false starts. No. 1 receiver CeeDee Lamb’s role has yet to emerge, as he and Prescott connected on just 2-of-11 targets for 29 yards. Two departed free agents and eight-time Pro Bowl left tackle Tyron Smith (knee fracture/hamstring tear) lost left guard Connor McGovern with an ankle injury in the first quarter. Prescott had little help and it showed. The Buccaneers defense deflected six passes as Prescott tried to get the young receivers involved and lead the offensive mix. Prescott’s injury made matters worse — but his decision-making and execution fell far short of his own and others’ expectations.

“We have a lot to work on,” Lamb said. “We have to find ourselves.”

Jones was “surprised” by how ineffective the Cowboys’ offense was.

“The whole team, I think, got out of sync,” he said. “A very disappointing way to start the year.”

Who will start as Cowboys QB vs. Bengals next week?

Cooper Rush finished Sunday night’s game, completing 7-of-13 attempts for 64 yards, touchdowns and no interceptions. Rush also replaced Prescott last season after a calf strain sidelined the franchise quarterback for a Halloween Sunday night matchup at Minnesota. He led the team as the rushing quarterback that night, completing 30-47 passes for 422 yards, three touchdowns and one interception. He hit then-Cowboys receiver Amari Cooper for a 5-yard touchdown on the game-winning drive to lead Dallas to a 20-16 victory. The Rush will lack receiver depth or offensive line protection this year.

Furthermore, the Cowboys value Rush’s deep familiarity with the system, having spent at least part of each year since 2017 studying and practicing.

“He can play at a level where we can win ballgames,” Jones told USA TODAY Sports on Sunday night. “The main thing about him as a backup quarterback is that we don’t have to change the offense to have him.” Continuity is a good thing. That was the main reason he won the job. Count him alone. He threw a couple of good balls there.”

What does this mean for Cooper Rush?

Rush compared Jones’ chance to rewrite his story to Prescott’s rookie year, when a preseason injury to then-starter Tony Romo thrust Prescott into the Week 1 spotlight as a fourth-round rookie.

“Obviously, we’ll have to see it, and I don’t see it on the horizon, but I’m going to use that as an example of how I felt when Tony Romo faced Seattle,” Jones said. “And that’s how I felt two and a half, three months later, when I had to make the decision whether Tony was starting or Doc.”

Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz, who caught seven of nine targets for 62 yards on Sunday, said the team can rely on Prescott’s experience adjusting to the injury up front.

“Cooper has been slinging since I’ve been here,” said Schultz, a 2018 fourth-rounder from Dallas now playing on the franchise tag. “Obviously, I think we have a lot of confidence in him and his ability to lead the offense. Obviously, he’s going to be stepping into big shoes, a big role.

“We have to do what we can to be ready.”

How was the emotion in the locker room?

As Prescott was helped to change his clothes in the postgame locker room, teammates were largely unaware of the severity of Prescott’s diagnosis. Lamb found out from reporters that Prescott needed surgery.

“I didn’t know that, but now I know,” he said. “Well, that sucks.”

Schultz asked reporters for clarification before reiterating how he and his teammates would rise to the occasion. He described Prescott’s mid-season return timeline as “light at the end of the tunnel” and challenged his teammates and himself to elevate their play until then and beyond.

“The way I see it, it’s just a storm,” Schultz said. “You have two options: You can run away from the storm or you can run right into it. I know I’m included and I know everybody in this locker room is going to be included. … That’s how I approach it. .

“That’s the challenge right now: Go to next week and grow.”

What did Doc Prescott say?

Prescott was frustrated with the loss of time helping his team, he said after his 14-29, no touchdown, one interception day. But he implored his teammates and fans not to “press the panic button” after just one week, expressing confidence in the organization from both the offense and his absence.

“The things we do badly start with self-inflicted errors, so if we remove them, we give ourselves a better chance,” says Prescott. “I know we’ll go forward. Our coaching staff will find the best position and the best position to put Cooper in every game.”

Prescott was asked if news of the surgery left him in disbelief.

“Obviously it’s not what you want to hear,” Prescott said. “But it’s not the worst thing that’s happened to me. It’s just another bump in the road and I’ll keep moving forward.

“I’ll do what I always do when there’s trouble: take it head on. I’ll give it my best and I’m sure I’ll come out of this thing better.”

Follow USA TODAY Sports’ Jory Epstein on Twitter @Jori Epstein