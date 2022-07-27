Jerry Jones explains if Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy is on the hot seat

OXNORD, Calif. – Jerry Jones didn’t wait for the question.

The owner and general manager of the Dallas Cowboys is aware of the speculation surrounding his head coach’s job security. Is Mike McCarthy on the hot seat after two seasons without a playoff win?

Jones’ own tepid endorsements last winter fueled the speculation.

He explained at the team’s opening press conference for training camp on Tuesday.

“I want to be really clear: I wouldn’t be sitting here today if I didn’t think he was the guy to lead this team to the Super Bowl,” Jones said. “He won’t be. And I have options (that) for my use if I want.

“No, the man on my right hand I was convicted and did.”

More:Jerry Jones apologizes for using ‘dangerous’ word

NFL Record Projections:Will Tom Brady and the Bucs make another Super Bowl run?

Never miss a snap:Sign up for our NFL newsletter for exclusive content

The Cowboys hired McCarthy to take them where their predecessor, Jason Garrett, had not: deep into the playoffs. Dallas has been a perennial contender for NFC East supremacy, but berths have dissipated after the team’s last 11 seasons without a single conference championship appearance, much less a Super Bowl trophy.

The last time Dallas advanced past the divisional round en route to the title was in the 1995 season. Franchise quarterback Dak Prescott was then 2 years old. Defensive star Micah Parsons was born more than three years after that game. Jones is desperate to win as he approaches his 80th birthday.

During McCarthy’s 13 years as Packers head coach, Green Bay’s nine playoff berths included a Super Bowl championship and three additional conference championship appearances. That appeals to a Cowboys team in a postseason resume drought. Injuries then marred McCarthy’s first season in Dallas, leading to the early season loss of key players in Prescott. The Cowboys finished 12-5 in 2021, becoming the NFL’s only team to miss a wild card game at home last season.

Last winter, Jones was also coy about whether defensive coordinator Dan Quinn could succeed for McCarthy. He said Tuesday that he’s asking teams around the league to doubt that.

“I really wanted the NFL to wonder early on if Dan Quinn would be my head coach,” Jones explained in an off-podium conversation on the tennis courts of the team’s training camp facility. “I wanted to prevent someone else from getting him because I wanted him to be our coordinator.

“I’m playing poker.”

Jones dismissed the reporter’s suggestion that such activity fueled the story and Jones now says he is “uncomfortable.” The owner insisted he helped his Cowboys by retaining Quinn to guide the second-year defense—a drastic improvement over Quinn’s league-leading takeaways and scoring defense his first year—and implored fans that he led potential Quinn owners to “think.” They may be against tough negotiations.”

However, Jones moving on from McCarthy this offseason is not, and never has been, a “active” decision. McCarthy’s contract was not extended this offseason, but Jones said the coach is not entering the final season of his contract. He declined to confirm how many were left, laughingly joking that “when you stick your ass out a little…” can induce stress.

“We definitely have things we’ve addressed,” Jones said. “The way we’ve addressed them in the offseason, I think we’ve successfully put together a staff that really gives us the best opportunity from this vantage point to have ultimate success with our makeup and our team.”

McCarthy, for his part, said he’s more focused on game-planning than rumor-busting, and Jones’ endorsement comes “consistent with our conversations.”

“It’s clear to me the opportunity to meet with Jerry in the GM/head coach realm for conversations about partnership, direction, vision,” McCarthy said. “But I also had the opportunity to talk to Jerry as the head coach and the owner, and it was really a vast education of a lot of different things, how the things we do from a bigger realm can make us better.

“At the end of the day, we’re here to win a championship.”

Follow USA TODAY Sports’ Jory Epstein on Twitter @Jori Epstein.