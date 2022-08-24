New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Jerry Allison, drummer Buddy Holly and The Crickets The co-writer of “Peggy Sue” and “That Will Be the Day” has died. He is 82 years old.

The musician’s passing was confirmed Wednesday by a spokesperson for Gold Mountain Entertainment, which manages Holly’s one-time backing band The Crickets, of which Allison was the last surviving original member. Further details about his death were not immediately available.

Allison was born on August 31, 1939 in Hillsboro, Texas. He attended the same middle school as Holly in Lubbock, Texas. However, the pair didn’t become friends until high school, when they formed a band and began playing gigs at roller rinks and The Cotton Club in Lubbock.

They formed The Crickets with bassist Larry Welborn, who was replaced by Joe B. Mauldin, as well as rhythm guitarist Nicky Sullivan. They recorded their first hit in 1957 with “That Will Be the Day”. The song was inspired by a line from John Wayne in the 1956 western “The Searchers”.

Comedian Paul Mooney, star of ‘The Buddy Holly Story’, dies at 79

Crickets “Maybe baby,” “Oh, boy!” Impressed the fans with songs like and “Think It Over.” The track “Peggy Sue” was named after Allison’s girlfriend at the time Fiancé is Peggy Sue Geron. It features one of Allison Rock’s most iconic drum parts. It has been covered by many artists including John Lennon and the Beach Boys.

Holly followed “Peggy Sue” with “Peggy Sue Got Married,” which became the title of Francis Coppola’s 1986 film, starring Kathleen Turner as a woman traveling back in time.

The Crickets’ sound was often reduced to rock ‘n’ roll basics: Holly’s “high” vocals behind guitars, bass and drums. But they loved multi-tracking and overdubbing in the studio and experimenting with generations of musicians, including the Beatles, the Rolling Stones and other British Invasion rockers. A band, the Hollies, is named after Holly.

Allison’s innovative work is also evident on “Everyday,” where he beats the drums and claps his knees to keep time to the song. On “Well… All Right”, Allison just drums on the cymbals.

Click here to sign up for the Entertainment Newsletter

As they skyrocketed to fame, the band stayed behind in Texas, but Holly moved to New York in 1958. Tragedy struck when Holly died in a plane crash in February 1959, aged 22, along with fellow musicians Richie Vallance and JP Richardson. As the Big Bopper. The catastrophic deaths inspired Don McLean’s 1972 hit “American Pie.”

After Holly’s death, continued as Crickets Band. They toured and recorded together for decades, including recording the first version of “I Fought the Law,” a Sonny Curtis tune that later became a hit for The Bobby Fuller Four. They supported the Everly Brothers and toured with Waylon Jennings, and they became well-respected session players, working with Bobby Vee, Eddie Cochran and Johnny Burnett.

‘American Pie’ singer Dan McLean on song’s legacy: ‘I didn’t want any ordinary Valentine for the country’

The Crickets were voted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2012, while Holly was inducted in the first class in 1986. Sullivan died in 2004 and Mauldin in 2014. Allison and Geron eventually divorced. She passed away in 2018.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.