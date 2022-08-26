New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Jenny McCarthy was notably absent when A&E was on Unveiled his shocking documentary“Secrets of Playboy,” earlier this year — and she’s now explaining why.

Alexandra Dean’s 10-part documentary aims to look at the complex legacy of the brand and its founder, Hugh Hefner, who died in 2017 aged 91. It features new interviews with several members of the magazine publisher’s staff and inner circle. Past girlfriends.

A few months before the premiere, A&E released various trailers teasing what was to come. In one clip, former Playboy Bunny Holly Madison calls Hefner’s famed Playboy mansion “very cult-like.” One of Hefner’s ex-girlfriends, Sondra Theodore, who spoke out on the docuseries, accused Fox News Digital that Hefner tricked her into having an affair. She also claims he hosted “pig nights” where prostitutes were raised for sex parties.

McCarthy, a former playmate, revealed that she didn’t participate in docuseries because “I didn’t experience those things.”

‘Secrets of Playboy’ director explains why she filmed documentary now: ‘These women need to be heard’

“And hearing their stories, my heart just broke for a lot of these women,” the 49-year-old shared Wednesday during an appearance on the “#NoFilter With Zack Peter” podcast.

The “Masked Singer” judge and writer named Playmate of the Month in the magazine’s October 1993 issue. She was Playmate of the Year in 1994. McCarthy notes that Hefner married Kimberly Conrad during his association with the brand.

“It runs like a rough dorm,” The former model explained About her time at the Playboy Mansion. “Also, we weren’t even allowed near Hef or around the house. It was almost like a Catholic school, to be honest. There weren’t any orgies or big parties. So, I went there every once in a while. It was safe, but hearing some of these girls’ stories was really cool. tough.”

McCarthy said there’s a reason some playmates remember their time with Hefner differently.

“I have three sisters and when I am telling my childhood stories in public, some of them call me and [ask], ‘What kind of house did you grow up in?'” she said. “Everybody has a whole perspective and understanding. That’s the analogy I use with playmates. Yes, we are in the same house. We don’t all go through the same experience.”

In response to the docuseries, a spokesperson for Playboy released a statement to Fox News Digital.

“Today’s Playboy Hugh Hefner is no playboy,” the statement began. “We believe and validate these women and their stories, and we strongly support the people who have come forward to share their experiences. As a brand with sex positivity at its core, we believe safety, security and accountability are paramount.”

“The most important thing we can do right now is to actively listen to their experiences and learn from them,” the Playboy statement added. “We will never be afraid to confront the parts of our heritage as a company that do not reflect our values ​​today.

Playboy founder Hugh Hefner’s ex-girlfriend Sondra Theodore ‘saw the devil in him’

“As an organization with more than 80% female workforce, we are committed to our continued evolution as a company and to making a positive difference to our communities,” it concluded.

Before the documentary aired, Hefner’s son Cooper Hefner took to Twitter to criticize A&E’s recent “valuable stories” about his father without naming him.

“Some may not approve of the life my father chose, but my father is a liar,” the 30-year-old tweeted. “Though unorthodox, he was honest in his outlook and lived honestly. He was generous in nature and cared deeply for people. These tales of evil are a case study of repentance and revenge.”