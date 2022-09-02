New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Jenny Garth She recently expressed her surprise about her early diagnosis of osteoarthritis and how she manages it every day.

the “Beverly Hills, 90210The actress, 45, discussed her new normal after giving her “shocking” news at the age of 45.

“I’m used to being a go-getter and taking care of business all the time,” actress Said People Magazine. “And I’ve got three little girls to raise, and I’ve always had dogs. I’m always up and down on my knees, up and down and just doing everything, in and out of the car a million times a day. . . and those little things start to feel as painless as ever. And so It was kind of creepy that something was different.”

After finally visiting her doctor, Garth was diagnosed With osteoarthritis – the most common form of arthritis. The condition can affect any joint, but it primarily affects the hands, knees, hips and spine – and the damage is irreversible.

“When I got the news from my doctor after I went in and complained about some pain in my knees and my hips and different places around my body I was shocked and wondering what was going on,” Garth admitted. “I was surprised when the word arthritis came out of his mouth. Because I can relate to arthritis. I’m not old enough to get arthritis.”

In addition to using a topical remedy, the actress credits keeping busy and eating anti-inflammatory foods like berries and whole grains to help manage her condition.

This isn’t the first time Garth has spoken about something so personal in his life. In 2020, she reflected Former costar and friend Luke Perry has died of a stroke aged just 52.

“I still don’t accept it, in a weird way,” Garth admitted on an episode of the “90210MG” podcast.

