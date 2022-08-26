New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Jennifer Lopez The VMAs have been walking the red carpet for years and have never failed to give fans an iconic red carpet moment and look.

No matter what award show or premiere she attends, Lopez knows how to shut down the carpet and keep all eyes on her. Creation of Google Images After her appearance at the Grammys in a green Versace dress.

Her VMA looks are iconic and epitomize the changes in fashion over the years.

Check out some of Lopez’s most recognizable looks from the VMAs.

2000

For the 2000 VMAs, Lopez hit the carpet in an all-white ensemble that her fans are still thinking about today. At that time she was walking with her boyfriend. Sean “P Diddy” Combs, in a Sean John crop top and jeans. Lopez continued the white theme with a white bandana, white shoes, white jewelry and white belly art.

She was already known as one to watch on the red carpet, and this look cemented her status.

2001

During her 2001 Performing on stage at the VMAs, Lopez showed off her abs in a cropped white top and low-cut skirt. She joined rapper Ja Rule on stage to perform “I’m Real.” The dress and performance went down as an iconic moment in VMA history.

2002

For the 2002 VMAs, Lopez and Ben Affleck Just got together and about to get engaged for the first time. She walked the red carpet wearing a NSFW version of the office outfit.

Lopez wore a brown form-fitting button-up shirt that was mostly unbuttoned, accessorizing her with a long circular necklace. She paired it with a tight brown skirt and brown heels. Lopez wore her hair down on the red carpet, her first at the VMAs.

2004

After her split from Affleck, Lopez made quite the impression on the VMA red carpet. Lopez chose to wear A strapless dress It features some shades of brown, gold sequin accents and colorful draped panels.

She paired the look with a variety of accessories including dangling earrings, bracelets, a brown purse and most notably a dark brown cowboy hat. Her shoe choice also made a statement, as she opted to wear heels with feathers.

2014

In 2014, Lopez rocked a silver mesh Charbel Jo dress with cutouts in the front and back and a slit that nearly reached her waist. The dress was almost completely backless and perfectly highlighted Lopez’s toned body.

She paired it with silver Jimmy Choo shoes and a silver clutch and wore her hair straight for the night.

2018

In 2018, Lopez walked the carpet as a recipient of the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award, pulling out all the stops when it came to her look that night. Although she made a few outfit changes, Lopez walked the red carpet in a silver chain mail-inspired dress by Versace.

She walked with her then boyfriend Alex Rodriguez, wearing an off-the-shoulder dress, silver heels and all silver accessories. Lopez also painted her nails metallic silver to match.

2018

When it was time for her performance, Lopez added and removed a few items throughout the show, but the one constant throughout was the gold bodysuit. A bandage style bodysuit, covered in Swarovski crystals, often paired with floor-length capes or coats. She finished the show wearing gold sweatpants over her jumpsuit and a gold jacket covered in crystals.

After finishing her performance, Lopez accepted the Vanguard Award in her finished gold ensemble.

2021

Lopez didn’t walk the carpet or perform at the 2021 VMAs, but she still managed to make her mark on the night when she took the stage as a presenter. Jaws dropped when she was seen wearing a cropped lace-up shirt and a metallic skirt on each leg, both designed by David Koma.

She submitted Olivia Rodrigo with the Song of the Year award, but all anyone could talk about was Lopez’s look that night.

This year’s show is set to be one to remember with performers such as Lizzo and J Balvin and Kane Brown’s performance set to include mixed reality elements.