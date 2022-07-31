New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Two weeks later Jennifer Lopez Married to her old flame Ben Affleck, the actress’ first husband, Ozani Nova, said he wished them both well but doubted they would be together “forever”.

“I wish the best for her and Ben, but I can’t believe it’s going to last,” the Cuban actor and personal trainer, who was married to Lopez from 1997-98, told the Daily Mail in an interview published Saturday. “Jen loves being in love, but she’s been engaged six times. Ben is husband number four. I’m husband number one and she tells me I’m the love of her life. When we lay in bed on our wedding night, she said we’ll be together forever.”

He says he is happy with his ex Married to Affleck But she thinks she’s “someone who gets married seven or eight times.”

“I can’t see her ever settling down with one guy,” he admitted. “She constantly pushes herself to move forward in her professional life, which is why she has a three-decade career, but she also moves forward in her personal life.”

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck pack on the PDA during their Paris honeymoon

Nova said he often felt like “Mr. Cinderella” when he was with the “Marry Me” star.

Ultimately, he said, their relationship was complicated by what he called “parasites feeding on celebrities” after she became a superstar.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck ‘cried’ during ’emotional’ vows in surprise Las Vegas wedding: report

He said they first met when he was working as a waiter at Gloria Estefan’s Miami restaurant after he fled Cuba in 1996. “I don’t know who she is,” he said. “Our eyes met each other and I thought she was the most beautiful woman I had ever seen.”

He said she later told him that she knew they were going to marry him the first night they met.

After they married, and she became an overnight sensation with 1997’s “Selena,” his relationship began to falter, he said. He said he was jealous that she was surrounded by new people who wanted to make money and started seeing her in photos with rapper Sean Combs, also known as Puff Daddy, which she said was just “business”. She and Combs dated after her breakup with Noah.

Jennifer Lopez has been considering changing her name to ‘Affleck’ since 2003

Nova says she doesn’t want to get pregnant because she’s worried it will hurt her career.

“She went from Jen to J Lo, this big business that brought in millions,” she said of her instant superstardom.

We fell in love when she was already famous,” he told the outlet. “But during our marriage, she became a megastar. For years, it was painful to talk about. I wanted to suppress and live my life. But when I saw that she was married to a good man, Ben, the feelings came flooding back.

Lopez and Affleck They got engaged in 2002 before breaking up in 2004. The couple rekindled their romance before deciding to tie the knot at a drive-thru wedding chapel in Las Vegas on July 17 last year. The couple announced their second engagement in April.

Before getting back together with Affleck, Lopez was engaged to former baseball player Alex Rodriguez.

Click here to get the Fox News app

The Puerto Rican pop star was married to dancer Chris Judd from 2001-2003 and singer Marc Anthony from 2004-2014. She and Anthony share 14-year-old twins Emme and Max.